60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
2023 Legislature

Lotteries in Nevada? A familiar effort getting a fresh hearing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2023 - 12:40 pm
 
Regis Casillas of Las Vegas leaves the Lotto Store after buying lottery tickers at Primm, just ...
Regis Casillas of Las Vegas leaves the Lotto Store after buying lottery tickers at Primm, just inside the California border, on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A resolution to amend the state constitution to legalize a lottery was officially introduced in the Assembly on Friday — the latest move in a decadeslong push to add Nevada to the list of 45 states that have lotteries.

Assembly Joint Resolution 5 would repeal a section of the state constitution that prohibits lotteries in Nevada, a provision that has been part of the governing document since statehood. It’s sponsored by Assembly members Cameron “C.H.” Miller and Danielle Monroe-Moreno, both D-North Las Vegas.

Similar attempts have been made dozens of times in the past, all without success. But this year, Culinary Local 226 has put its weight behind the effort, declaring that money raised from a lottery should go to support youth mental health.

The measure has been referred to the Legislative Operations and Elections Committee for a hearing.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Lake Mead may face deeper pumping to protect water quality
Lake Mead may face deeper pumping to protect water quality
2
‘A nice sign’: Big Rockies snowpack may boost Lake Mead
‘A nice sign’: Big Rockies snowpack may boost Lake Mead
3
Teachers union files complaint against CCSD over longer hours
Teachers union files complaint against CCSD over longer hours
4
Biden to talk about lowering drug costs at UNLV event
Biden to talk about lowering drug costs at UNLV event
5
Medicare to non-citizens proposed in Nevada bill
Medicare to non-citizens proposed in Nevada bill
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in ...
Juneteenth holiday advances to Assembly
By / RJ

Lawmakers in the Assembly will soon be asked to consider a bill that would make Juneteenth a state holiday after a committee approved the legislation Wednesday morning.

More stories for you
Renewed attempts to create state lottery underway in legislature
Renewed attempts to create state lottery underway in legislature
Bill outlawing slavery in Nevada constitution sent to Assembly vote
Bill outlawing slavery in Nevada constitution sent to Assembly vote
STEVE SEBELIUS: Cannizzaro bill preserves status quo on abortion
STEVE SEBELIUS: Cannizzaro bill preserves status quo on abortion
‘This has to change’: Culinary Union backs lottery to fund mental health
‘This has to change’: Culinary Union backs lottery to fund mental health
Voters to decide on removing slavery from state constitution
Voters to decide on removing slavery from state constitution
Anti-slavery amendment advances to Senate floor
Anti-slavery amendment advances to Senate floor