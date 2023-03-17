$363K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

A visitor from Canada scored a massive win at a Las Vegas Strip casino on Friday.

Curtis Rodgers of British Columbia, Canada, won $363,128 Friday, March 17, 2023, after hitting a Mega Jackpot playing Ultimate Texas Hold ’em poker at Harrah’s in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A very good day, eh!

Curtis Rodgers of British Columbia, Canada, won $363,128 Friday after hitting a Mega Jackpot playing Ultimate Texas Hold ’em poker at Harrah’s, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winning hand hit at 8 a.m. He won an additional $12,500 on the Fortune bet.

Big win at Caesars Palace

A Caesars Rewards member left Caesars Palace with an extra $240,000 after landing a jackpot playing video poker Thursday.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

It’s good to have choices.

This guest was in a WONDERful mood after scoring this win! Congrats on the $11k jackpot! pic.twitter.com/JqhDQWMIJL — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) March 14, 2023

Boulder Station

Not one treasure … not two … not three …

💰 5 TREASURES JACKPOT 💰

BET: $5.25

WIN: $13,584.74 pic.twitter.com/i1Xb1yIpQx — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) March 15, 2023

Cannery

Another Dragon Link: Golden Century winner.

Congratulations to this guest on turning a $2.50 bet into a $14k jackpot win! pic.twitter.com/94BXza7bjZ — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) March 15, 2023

Way to go, Enrique!

Now that's a winning hand! Congrats to Enrique on winning $15,073 while playing Face up Pai Gow from just a $1 bet on the progressive jackpot! pic.twitter.com/p4LvHvldLf — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) March 17, 2023

Gold Coast

Rich Little Piggies sets the pace at the off-Strip casino.

These little piggies are going straight to the bank after these BIG wins here at Gold Coast! Congratulations to these lucky winners including one guest who turned a $2.25 bet into a $19,081.99 win on Rich Little Piggies Hog Wild! pic.twitter.com/q4QW2bZCUM — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) March 14, 2023

The Orleans

And 88 cents does the trick.

🚨 JACKPOT ALERT 🚨 Congratulations to this lucky winner who turned an $0.88 bet into a $12,387.01 win on Dancing Drums! pic.twitter.com/CeAT7V627g — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) March 14, 2023

Plaza

Way to go, Lis!

HUGE wins are made at The Plaza Hotel & Casino✨ Congrats to Lis on winning over $14,000, and thank you for sharing this video! Who will be the next big winner? 📷by lisconner on Tik Tok

https://t.co/fc5WWzxyuk #DTLV #Lasvegas #Downforanythingdtlv #Plazalv #winner #slots pic.twitter.com/gJMH9uK944 — Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) March 15, 2023

Filling all 15 spots works well.

Sam’s Town

Just 50 cents to snare this one.

🐖 This lucky guest cracked the Piggy Bank betting just $.50 to shake out this $12,712.04 jackpot @samstownlv! pic.twitter.com/gWfBs9Hzsd — Boyd Rewards (@boydrewards) March 14, 2023

Collecting on the Fu Dai Dragon Grand jackpot.

This guest was the lucky winner of a Fu Dai Dragon Grand jackpot in the amount of $10,300.72! pic.twitter.com/sMXy5AnASP — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 17, 2023

Let’s hear it for Monica!

Monica was the lucky winner of this Dragon Link Bonus jackpot in the amount of $10,791.00. She was betting $1.25 per spin when she covered her screen in 15 bonus coin symbols. It was Monica's first visit to Sam’s Town. She has found a new home! pic.twitter.com/Vc33lugy7J — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) March 17, 2023

Treasure Island

That’s a lotta bacon for Robin!

We're thrilled to announce that Robin T is this week's #WinnerWednesday, having won a whopping $42,911 on the Raking Bacon machine!🎉 💰 Visit https://t.co/MYhXDUSAir to join the club! pic.twitter.com/3mbFXzog9x — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) March 15, 2023

Wildfire on Valley View

It’s tall.

Congrats to this winner at Wildfire Valley View that hit this grand $11,134.11 jackpot. pic.twitter.com/7ggqszDLMl — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) March 16, 2023

