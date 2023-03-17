57°F
Casinos & Gaming

$363K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 17, 2023 - 12:00 pm
 
Curtis Rodgers of British Columbia, Canada, won $363,128 Friday, March 17, 2023, after hitting ...
Curtis Rodgers of British Columbia, Canada, won $363,128 Friday, March 17, 2023, after hitting a Mega Jackpot playing Ultimate Texas Hold ’em poker at Harrah’s in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A very good day, eh!

Curtis Rodgers of British Columbia, Canada, won $363,128 Friday after hitting a Mega Jackpot playing Ultimate Texas Hold ’em poker at Harrah’s, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The winning hand hit at 8 a.m. He won an additional $12,500 on the Fortune bet.

Big win at Caesars Palace

A Caesars Rewards member left Caesars Palace with an extra $240,000 after landing a jackpot playing video poker Thursday.

A video poker player won $240,000 on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. ...
A video poker player won $240,000 on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

It’s good to have choices.

Boulder Station

Not one treasure … not two … not three …

Cannery

Another Dragon Link: Golden Century winner.

Way to go, Enrique!

Gold Coast

Rich Little Piggies sets the pace at the off-Strip casino.

The Orleans

And 88 cents does the trick.

Plaza

Way to go, Lis!

Filling all 15 spots works well.

Sam’s Town

Just 50 cents to snare this one.

Collecting on the Fu Dai Dragon Grand jackpot.

Let’s hear it for Monica!

Treasure Island

That’s a lotta bacon for Robin!

Wildfire on Valley View

It’s tall.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

Atlantic City dealers with cancer want casino smoking ban
By Wayne Parry The Associated Press

Several Atlantic City casino dealers with cancer, and others who fear they may develop it, are asking New Jersey lawmakers to ban smoking in the state’s casinos.

