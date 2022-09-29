$400K video poker jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino

The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

Four aces with a kicker is worth a $400,000 jackpot on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Circa in downtown Las Vegas. (Circa via Twitter)

Pop quiz, hot shots: Spot the difference between the High Roller and a high roller.

The High Roller, which opened March 31, 2014, is the largest observation wheel in North America — according to its website — located at The Linq.

A high roller is Robbie, who won $400,000 on Triple Double Bonus Poker machine Wednesday night at Circa while playing $500 a hand, according to the downtown casino’s Twitter account.

Circa CEO and owner Derek Stevens congratulated Robbie on his victory.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Green Valley Ranch

A wealthy tree, indeed.

JACKPOT ALERT! One lucky guest hit a $48,046 jackpot from an $8.80 bet while playing Tree of Wealth 🎰 pic.twitter.com/turHldJLHZ — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) September 28, 2022

The Orleans

Another group of wins from the off-Strip casino.

We had some more Happy & Prosperous winners at The Orleans! Who's next? pic.twitter.com/amUPKxTstA — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) September 28, 2022

Plaza

Nice return on the 75-cent investment.

Big Winner Alert! This lucky guest turned their $0.75 bet into a $18,091 jackpot! #PlazaLV #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/pSx1Qjz5dI — Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) September 28, 2022

Sahara

More Triple Double Bonus Poker fun.

Nice $20,000.00 Video Poker jackpot at CASBAR Lounge, congratulations! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/FPVpMcVvbX — SAHARA Las Vegas (@SAHARALasVegas) September 28, 2022

Silverton

Congrats to Carol and William E. on their recent wins.

Congratulations to our TWO lucky guests! The big wins just keep on coming at Silverton…you could be next. 👀 💸 What are you waiting for?! pic.twitter.com/CRBoxsPG1S — Silverton Casino (@SilvertonCasino) September 27, 2022

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.