Casinos & Gaming

$400K video poker jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2022 - 8:17 am
 
Four aces with a kicker is worth a $400,000 jackpot on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Circa in d ...
Four aces with a kicker is worth a $400,000 jackpot on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Circa in downtown Las Vegas. (Circa via Twitter)

Pop quiz, hot shots: Spot the difference between the High Roller and a high roller.

The High Roller, which opened March 31, 2014, is the largest observation wheel in North America — according to its website — located at The Linq.

The view of the High Roller from the NFL Draft Stage on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. ...
The view of the High Roller from the NFL Draft Stage on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A high roller is Robbie, who won $400,000 on Triple Double Bonus Poker machine Wednesday night at Circa while playing $500 a hand, according to the downtown casino’s Twitter account.

Circa CEO and owner Derek Stevens congratulated Robbie on his victory.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Green Valley Ranch

A wealthy tree, indeed.

The Orleans

Another group of wins from the off-Strip casino.

Plaza

Nice return on the 75-cent investment.

Sahara

More Triple Double Bonus Poker fun.

Silverton

Congrats to Carol and William E. on their recent wins.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

