$418K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

The win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.

A player won a $418,018 jackpot on pai gow poker Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

A player enjoyed the joker rules in pai gow poker.

The guest at Palace Station won a $418,018 jackpot on the table game Saturday morning, according to the casino’s X account.

The winning hand was a 7-card straight flush with a joker, which can be used as an ace or to complete a straight or flush. The guest won an additional $5,000 on the $5 Fortune Bonus.

$163K win at off-Strip casino

Congrats, Stephanie!

July is for Jackpots! 💰 Lucky winner Stephanie won a wide area progressive taking home over $163K!

Lucky Local Russell also walked away with over $17K this month. 🎉 Have you signed up for DaVinci Rewards yet? pic.twitter.com/qRvaRSXKpv — Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) July 21, 2024

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Leading off with a Dragon Link score.

Cheers to this whopping $10k victory! 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/y06YBnG5Zl — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) July 20, 2024

Boulder Station

Collecting wins in the southeast.

Dbl Double BNS

Winnings: $10,000 pic.twitter.com/0hqdpDGLk3 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) July 21, 2024

California

Good grouping.

Don't worry, there's still plenty of winning to go around!🤑 These three guests walked away with $58,904 across five different jackpots. Congratulations!🎉 pic.twitter.com/nAbwIg0ckg — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) July 12, 2024

Cannery

As always, the cascading coins are pleasant.

Celebrating the amazing victory of our guest, who won a whopping $10k! pic.twitter.com/bSGkchbc3Q — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) July 11, 2024

Congrats on the $10k win! pic.twitter.com/OIEaNXeHZi — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) July 15, 2024

From $1 to $11k 🤯 Congrats on the amazing win! pic.twitter.com/FpO4fDiXSJ — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) July 19, 2024

Ellis Island

Oh, just hanging around for karaoke and hitting for $10K.

Fremont

Way to go, Bernard!

Everything came up ACES for Bernard — 5, to be exact! Congratulations!🎰🥳 pic.twitter.com/iSHuuoIpMy — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) July 20, 2024

Always play for the royal.

$25 spin ➡️ $20,000 WIN Congratulations to this lucky guest!🤑🎉 pic.twitter.com/ifcZwZC0Ga — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) July 12, 2024

Gold Coast

Racking up the wins at the off-Strip casino.

What a winning week it was! 💰 pic.twitter.com/n34c6G9Ysv — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) July 20, 2024

Little denom, BIG WIN. 🤑 This Boyd Rewards member hit the Grand Progressive on HUFF 'N MORE PUFF with a $1.50 spin (.01 play) for a $15,484 JACKPOT! 💨 pic.twitter.com/x37Za0P6yI — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) July 13, 2024

Main Street Station

A spades royal flush leads the way at the downtown establishment.

We've got some 5-digit jackpots over here!🤑💰 Congratulations lucky winners!🎉 pic.twitter.com/QZbUWwWXQn — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) July 11, 2024

The Orleans

A $19K slots win sets the pace.

Some of the week's BIG WINS. 🤑 pic.twitter.com/65mjQrOYqO — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) July 20, 2024

Palms

Big haul on a $35 spin.

Rampart

Whatever 3-Way Action Poker is, it leads the way here.

Big wins all around! Huge congratulations to all our lucky jackpot winners this week! Your success stories are inspiring us all. Keep the excitement rolling! Who’s ready to be our next big winner? #Jackpot #Winners #CasinoLife #RampartCasino #FeelingLucky #EpicWins 💰✨ pic.twitter.com/ADgV9pUKF4 — Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) July 19, 2024

Sam’s Town

Quality win off $1.

I'll huff 🐺 and I'll puff 💨 and I'll win $15,076 off a $1 bet‼️ 🏠🐷 pic.twitter.com/I5XRyZNsF4 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) July 20, 2024

Happy times when you get all the gongs.

This lucky guest was playing Dragon Link Golden Century when luck turned into fortune, hitting the Grand Jackpot for $11,419! pic.twitter.com/dB6GuHBsKZ — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) July 21, 2024

Santa Fe Station

Big wins in the northwest valley …

$14,755.36 Grand Progressive on Dragon Train? Congrats to this guest who hit last night! pic.twitter.com/ssfsj8AnI0 — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) July 15, 2024

.60 bet turns to a $16,347.02 Superlock Grand Progressive hit! Congrats to this local Santa Fe Boarding Pass holder. pic.twitter.com/TkV1rl0svl — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) July 12, 2024

Another one. $10,596.15 Grand Progressive on Bao Zhu Zhao Fu! Congrats to the lucky local. pic.twitter.com/0Br938G6y9 — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) July 12, 2024

SEQUENTIAL Royal! What a hit from this local Santa Fe player who hit a sequential royal, just holding the jack! $5 hits for $50,050. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/FWLxAVKhmm — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) July 12, 2024

… and the western valley.

Check out this awesome Lightning Dollar Link win!! A lucky guest hit the Grand Jackpot after collecting 15 orbs in the bonus round to win this $15,376 jackpot. pic.twitter.com/Sn1n0ZCUvN — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 21, 2024

Congratulations to the lucky guest who landed this Royal Flush Double Double Bonus Triple Play Poker. pic.twitter.com/74rmNS5803 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 20, 2024

🌟 Incredible win! 🌟 A huge congratulations to our guest who landed a $12,884 jackpot playing Four Card Keno at Suncoast! Come visit us and see if you can be our next big winner! pic.twitter.com/9qN4N2HxDD — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) July 19, 2024

Sunset Station

Scoring on Dancing Drums with an 88-cent spin.

DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT ALERT🥁 💰 Congratulations to the lucky winner who placed a total bet of $0.88 and hit a $10,322.39 jackpot💰 💲 💵 pic.twitter.com/fcBCfGSubS — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) July 19, 2024

Treasure Island

Hurray, Joseph!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.