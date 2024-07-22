86°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

$418K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

A player won a $418,018 jackpot on pai gow poker Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Palace Station in ...
A player won a $418,018 jackpot on pai gow poker Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
More Stories
Jan Jones Blackhurst has had plenty of experience putting cracks in the glass ceiling. (Jan Jon ...
New UNLV training program to help women crack the ‘glass ceiling’
Sarah Robinette, bingo agent with the Plaza hotel-casino, calls bingo numbers during the Super ...
Las Vegas locals casinos host most bingo halls in Southern Nevada
A guest won a $1,039,754 jackpot from a $25 bet on Dragon Link on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at The ...
$1M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Workers buff the MGM lion statue outside the MGM Grand on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Las Vegas ...
17-year-old from England arrested in cyber hackings targeting MGM Resorts
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2024 - 6:30 am
 

A player enjoyed the joker rules in pai gow poker.

The guest at Palace Station won a $418,018 jackpot on the table game Saturday morning, according to the casino’s X account.

The winning hand was a 7-card straight flush with a joker, which can be used as an ace or to complete a straight or flush. The guest won an additional $5,000 on the $5 Fortune Bonus.

$163K win at off-Strip casino

Congrats, Stephanie!

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Leading off with a Dragon Link score.

Boulder Station

Collecting wins in the southeast.

California

Good grouping.

Cannery

As always, the cascading coins are pleasant.

Ellis Island

Oh, just hanging around for karaoke and hitting for $10K.

(Ellis Island)
(Ellis Island)

(Ellis Island)
(Ellis Island)

Fremont

Way to go, Bernard!

Always play for the royal.

Gold Coast

Racking up the wins at the off-Strip casino.

Main Street Station

A spades royal flush leads the way at the downtown establishment.

The Orleans

A $19K slots win sets the pace.

Palms

Big haul on a $35 spin.

Rampart

Whatever 3-Way Action Poker is, it leads the way here.

Sam’s Town

Quality win off $1.

Happy times when you get all the gongs.

Santa Fe Station

Big wins in the northwest valley …

… and the western valley.

Sunset Station

Scoring on Dancing Drums with an 88-cent spin.

Treasure Island

Hurray, Joseph!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
New UNLV training program to help women crack the ‘glass ceiling’
recommend 2
Las Vegas developer planning 2 valley hotels
recommend 3
Las Vegas locals casinos host most bingo halls in Southern Nevada
recommend 4
2024 crash deaths on Nevada roads through June, a 12 percent increase
recommend 5
View From My Door – More Like Them or More Like Us
recommend 6
LETTER: Who really needs a long-range weapon?