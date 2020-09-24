$437K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
This win comes on the heels of a slots player winning nearly $3.8 million Saturday in Lake Tahoe.
The Wheel of Fortune slots machine is heating up in the Silver State.
Perseverance paid off Wednesday for one determined player at The Cosmopolitan, winning $437,540 on the machine with his 60th spin of a $2.50 wager, according to the casino’s Twitter account.
Lady Luck visited one lucky guest today who won $437,540 on a 10 quarter bet playing “Wheel of Fortune” on his 60th spin. pic.twitter.com/a3S5pt2fxY
— The Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan_LV) September 24, 2020
This win comes on the heels of a slots player winning nearly $3.8 million Saturday at Grand Lodge Casino at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe on a Wheel of Fortune progressive machine.
