$437K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip

The Wheel of Fortune slots machine is heating up in the Silver State.

Perseverance paid off Wednesday for one determined player at The Cosmopolitan, winning $437,540 on the machine with his 60th spin of a $2.50 wager, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

This win comes on the heels of a slots player winning nearly $3.8 million Saturday at Grand Lodge Casino at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe on a Wheel of Fortune progressive machine.

