Casinos & Gaming

$437K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2020 - 7:43 pm
 

The Wheel of Fortune slots machine is heating up in the Silver State.

Perseverance paid off Wednesday for one determined player at The Cosmopolitan, winning $437,540 on the machine with his 60th spin of a $2.50 wager, according to the casino’s Twitter account.

This win comes on the heels of a slots player winning nearly $3.8 million Saturday at Grand Lodge Casino at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe on a Wheel of Fortune progressive machine.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

