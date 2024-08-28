$454K slots jackpot hits at Summerlin casino

A Las Vegas Valley slots player has a new reason to love the Monopoly board game after hitting a six-figure jackpot.

Las Vegas gearing for higher number of visitors for Labor Day

Nevada sees first drop in gaming win in 4 months

A local slots player won a $454,044 jackpot while playing Monopoly Cash Wheel on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, at Rampart Casino in Summerlin. (Rampart)

Rampart slot attendant Gabby Quiroga shares a $454,044 check after a slots player won on Monopoly Cash Wheel on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Summerlin. (Rampart)

A local slots player has new love for Boardwalk and Park Place.

The player won $454,044 jackpot while playing Monopoly Cash Wheel on Wednesday morning at Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin, according to a casino spokesperson.

The player, who had been playing for about 10 minutes, won on a $5 bet.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.