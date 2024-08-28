$454K slots jackpot hits at Summerlin casino
A Las Vegas Valley slots player has a new reason to love the Monopoly board game after hitting a six-figure jackpot.
A local slots player has new love for Boardwalk and Park Place.
The player won $454,044 jackpot while playing Monopoly Cash Wheel on Wednesday morning at Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin, according to a casino spokesperson.
The player, who had been playing for about 10 minutes, won on a $5 bet.
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.