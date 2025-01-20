$526K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
A $526,283 jackpot was one of several big wins across the Las Vegas Valley this past week.
A local player won a jackpot worth $526,283 on pai gow poker Sunday at South Point, according to a casino spokesperson.
No other information was immediately available.
$309K win at Golden Nugget
“Ride, ride, ride, let it ride!”
Last night, someone hit a royal flush on Let it Ride - 3-Card Poker and walked away with $309,282! 💵 Talk about a night to remember. Think you're next?#RoyalFlush #3CardPoker #Poker #Gamble #Casino #TableGames #Vegas #Jackpot #LetItRide pic.twitter.com/TTpN7RZxj5
Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
That’s a quality goatee.
Congratulations to this guest
Phoenix Link
Bet $1.50
Winnings $11,281.93 pic.twitter.com/INqZePt7FN
A fine $30 investment.
Congratulations to this guest
Ultimate Poker
Bet $30.00
Winnings $48,000 pic.twitter.com/Zf1rBvgQd5
California
Big fun on an 88-cent spin.
This guest danced to the beat of the drums after their $0.88 bet had them walking out with $16,359!🤑 Congratulations!🥁🎉 pic.twitter.com/lxFIgG0Twv
Fremont
Congrats to Cynthia and Miyoko!
Congratulations to these lucky guests on their awesome wins! 🤑🎉 pic.twitter.com/amqaDZDiwD
Golden Nugget
Another hat trick.
Jackpot dreams do come true here ☁️✨ pic.twitter.com/iPTpqzj5S0
Main Street Station
Having fun.
I'm sure this guest was seeing stars after this awesome win.⭐ Congratulations!🎉 pic.twitter.com/pjflrtzIXY
The Orleans
Dalai Lama also a big hitter.
Ever dreamed of heading home with pockets so full they feel heavy? You could be our next lucky winner! Congratulations to this big hitter walking away with $69,640! 🎉💰🏠#OrleansCasino #Jackpot #BigWin #LasVegasCasino #Gambling #Slots pic.twitter.com/LbRugsSznC
Palace Station
BUFFALO!
Buffalo Dash WINNER on $1.00 Bet to $10,127! pic.twitter.com/XaIkavg702
Red Rock Casino
Deuces not necessary.
Congratulations to our lucky winner of $30,000 by hitting a Royal Flush! 💰 pic.twitter.com/sLuU2QhtWK
The $50 hand pays off.
BIG WIN! ✨
This lucky guest won $40,000 with a huge $50 bet! pic.twitter.com/t0mLyWI4tS
Rio
Having fun in the high limit room
A lucky local turned just a $10 wager into over $63,000 in our high limit room last night while playing Dragon Link. Congrats! 💰 🎰 pic.twitter.com/Xdk33AC3nc
Sam’s Town
Nice hold.
Luck of the draw‼️ pic.twitter.com/wh3Em7U4R4
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
