Casinos & Gaming

$526K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

A local player won a jackpot worth $526,283 on pai gow poker Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at South Po ...
A local player won a jackpot worth $526,283 on pai gow poker Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at South Point in Las Vegas. (South Point)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2025 - 2:38 pm
 

A local player won a jackpot worth $526,283 on pai gow poker Sunday at South Point, according to a casino spokesperson.

No other information was immediately available.

$309K win at Golden Nugget

“Ride, ride, ride, let it ride!”

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

That’s a quality goatee.

A fine $30 investment.

California

Big fun on an 88-cent spin.

Fremont

Congrats to Cynthia and Miyoko!

Golden Nugget

Another hat trick.

Main Street Station

Having fun.

The Orleans

Dalai Lama also a big hitter.

Palace Station

BUFFALO!

Red Rock Casino

Deuces not necessary.

The $50 hand pays off.

Rio

Having fun in the high limit room

Sam’s Town

Nice hold.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

