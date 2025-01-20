$526K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

A $526,283 jackpot was one of several big wins across the Las Vegas Valley this past week.

A local player won a jackpot worth $526,283 on pai gow poker Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at South Point in Las Vegas. (South Point)

A local player won a jackpot worth $526,283 on pai gow poker Sunday at South Point, according to a casino spokesperson.

No other information was immediately available.

$309K win at Golden Nugget

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Congratulations to this guest

Phoenix Link

Bet $1.50

Winnings $11,281.93 pic.twitter.com/INqZePt7FN — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 17, 2025

Congratulations to this guest

Ultimate Poker

Bet $30.00

Winnings $48,000 pic.twitter.com/Zf1rBvgQd5 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 19, 2025

California

This guest danced to the beat of the drums after their $0.88 bet had them walking out with $16,359!🤑 Congratulations!🥁🎉 pic.twitter.com/lxFIgG0Twv — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) January 17, 2025

Fremont

Congratulations to these lucky guests on their awesome wins! 🤑🎉 pic.twitter.com/amqaDZDiwD — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) January 17, 2025

Golden Nugget

Jackpot dreams do come true here ☁️✨ pic.twitter.com/iPTpqzj5S0 — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) January 16, 2025

Main Street Station

I'm sure this guest was seeing stars after this awesome win.⭐ Congratulations!🎉 pic.twitter.com/pjflrtzIXY — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) January 17, 2025

The Orleans

Ever dreamed of heading home with pockets so full they feel heavy? You could be our next lucky winner! Congratulations to this big hitter walking away with $69,640! 🎉💰🏠#OrleansCasino #Jackpot #BigWin #LasVegasCasino #Gambling #Slots pic.twitter.com/LbRugsSznC — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) January 16, 2025

Palace Station

Buffalo Dash WINNER on $1.00 Bet to $10,127! pic.twitter.com/XaIkavg702 — Palace Station (@palacestation) January 20, 2025

Red Rock Casino

Congratulations to our lucky winner of $30,000 by hitting a Royal Flush! 💰 pic.twitter.com/sLuU2QhtWK — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) January 15, 2025

BIG WIN! ✨ This lucky guest won $40,000 with a huge $50 bet! pic.twitter.com/t0mLyWI4tS — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) January 17, 2025

Rio

A lucky local turned just a $10 wager into over $63,000 in our high limit room last night while playing Dragon Link. Congrats! 💰 🎰 pic.twitter.com/Xdk33AC3nc — Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@RioVegas) January 17, 2025

Sam’s Town

Luck of the draw‼️ pic.twitter.com/wh3Em7U4R4 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) January 18, 2025

