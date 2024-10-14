$600K table games jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
A Montana man in town for a football was playing for about an hour before winning his six-figure jackpot, according to casino officials.
A Montana man visiting Las Vegas for a football game got quite a bit more on Saturday.
Eric H. of Sheridan played High Card Flush Poker for about an hour at Caesars Palace and won a jackpot for $600,022, Caesars Entertainment said in a news release.
Eric, a Caesars Rewards member, told a staffer that he was happy and that he plans on remaining retired with his winnings.
