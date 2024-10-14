90°F
Casinos & Gaming

$600K table games jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Eric H. of Sheridan, Montana, won a poker jackpot of $600,022 on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
The winning hand for Eric H. of Sheridan, Montana, on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Palace)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2024 - 3:35 pm
 

A Montana man visiting Las Vegas for a football game got quite a bit more on Saturday.

Eric H. of Sheridan played High Card Flush Poker for about an hour at Caesars Palace and won a jackpot for $600,022, Caesars Entertainment said in a news release.

Eric, a Caesars Rewards member, told a staffer that he was happy and that he plans on remaining retired with his winnings.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

