$600K table games jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

A Montana man in town for a football was playing for about an hour before winning his six-figure jackpot, according to casino officials.

The winning hand for Eric H. of Sheridan, Montana, on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Palace)

Eric H. of Sheridan, Montana, won a poker jackpot of $600,022 on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A Montana man visiting Las Vegas for a football game got quite a bit more on Saturday.

Eric H. of Sheridan played High Card Flush Poker for about an hour at Caesars Palace and won a jackpot for $600,022, Caesars Entertainment said in a news release.

Eric, a Caesars Rewards member, told a staffer that he was happy and that he plans on remaining retired with his winnings.

