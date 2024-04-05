58°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

$608K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Erik Wick of Colfax, Washington, won a $608,242 mega jackpot with a royal flush playing Three C ...
Erik Wick of Colfax, Washington, won a $608,242 mega jackpot with a royal flush playing Three Card Poker on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
More Stories
Tropicana hotel-casino pictured, on Monday, April 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las ...
Rival suitor suggests Bally’s reject company buyout bid
A sign from the now-shuttered Tropicana hotel-casino is lit for the first evening at the Neon M ...
Preservation of Tropicana artifacts begins with sign lighting
Road barriers block the main entrance to the Tropicana on Thursday, April 4, 2024. The 1950s ho ...
Tropicana preparing for implosion
$692K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2024 - 1:52 pm
 

Nice timing with a boat purchase.

Erik Wick of Colfax, Washington, won a $608,242 mega jackpot with a royal flush Thursday night playing Three Card Poker at Paris Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Erik Wick of Colfax, Washington, won a $608,242 mega jackpot with a royal flush playing Three C ...
Erik Wick of Colfax, Washington, won a $608,242 mega jackpot with a royal flush playing Three Card Poker on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Wick, in Las Vegas with his family, said he plans to pay off his son’s tuition and a recently purchased boat with the winnings.

The joy of 6 at Caesars

Our happy slots jackpot winner was at it again overnight at Caesars Palace.

After hitting three jackpots in one night last week worth $667,750, then another Thursday worth $692,500, the player hit jackpots worth $157,500 Thursday night, followed by another slot jackpot win of $100,000 early Friday.

That’s six six-figure jackpots for $1,617,750 within the past 10 days, for those of you scoring at home.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
$312K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas airport
recommend 2
$331K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
recommend 3
$103K table game jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
recommend 4
$1.1M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
recommend 5
Pair of $1M jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
recommend 6
$251K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino