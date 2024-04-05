$608K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

One lucky visitor from Washington won a mega jackpot Thursday night, while a recently legendary slots player struck again.

Erik Wick of Colfax, Washington, won a $608,242 mega jackpot with a royal flush playing Three Card Poker on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Nice timing with a boat purchase.

Erik Wick of Colfax, Washington, won a $608,242 mega jackpot with a royal flush Thursday night playing Three Card Poker at Paris Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Wick, in Las Vegas with his family, said he plans to pay off his son’s tuition and a recently purchased boat with the winnings.

The joy of 6 at Caesars

Our happy slots jackpot winner was at it again overnight at Caesars Palace.

After hitting three jackpots in one night last week worth $667,750, then another Thursday worth $692,500, the player hit jackpots worth $157,500 Thursday night, followed by another slot jackpot win of $100,000 early Friday.

That’s six six-figure jackpots for $1,617,750 within the past 10 days, for those of you scoring at home.

