$736K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Donald C. hit a mega progressive jackpot Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, on Ultimate Texas Hold'em, good for $736,688, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Donald C. hit a mega progressive jackpot Wednesday on Ultimate Texas Hold’em, good for $736,688, according to a casino spokesperson.

After the initial shock of winning, Donald said he hopes to travel the world with the wins and credited his family as a good luck charm.

Congrats to @CaesarsRewards guest Donald C. from Toronto who hit the Mega Progressive Jackpot and won $736,688! 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/wgHddNMfNb — Caesars Palace (@CaesarsPalace) November 14, 2024

$10 spin becomes big haul at off-Strip casino

A slots player at the Palms won $269,439.01 off a $10 spin, according to the casino’s social media account,

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Way to go, Patricia!

Happy 60th to Patricia, who turned her birthday luck into a jackpot win of $20,253 on an $0.88 bet! 🎂🎉Playing Rakin Bacon, she landed the bonus and hit the grand jackpot. Talk about icing on the cake! #Jackpot #Binions #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/1vgr1uA0Hm — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) November 13, 2024

Durango

You can do things with $125 spins …

Big bet, HUGE win. Congrats to this local slots player at Durango, hitting a $43,760.19 progressive jackpot on Dragon Link. pic.twitter.com/6tn5H7UT7v — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) November 13, 2024

… and 50-cent spins can be profitable, too.

Great win! This lucky Boarding Pass member bet $.50 on Lightning Dollar Link and won $12,404.02. pic.twitter.com/rIlv4dIZv8 — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) November 12, 2024

Four Queens

Frank is always in season.

Frankenstein is on fire 🔥 Congrats to the lucky player who landed a $13,950 jackpot at Four Queens this weekend! #fourqueens #lasvegas #jackpot pic.twitter.com/kTlao78pES — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) November 13, 2024

Huge haul on a $3.50 spin.

Congratulations to the lucky local who turned a $3.50 bet into a $28,000 #jackpot at #FourQueens this weekend! 🎰 Bet small, win big! pic.twitter.com/ud9uJks1gP — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) November 14, 2024

Red Rock Casino

There’s at least one royal flush for this winner.

DOUBLE DOUBLE BONUS POKER WINNER 🔥 This guest won a beautiful $48,020 with a big $50 bet! pic.twitter.com/U0b7ZAVNTg — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) November 12, 2024

Sam’s Town

Triple the power, triple the fun.

Congratulations to our lucky guest who hit the Timber Wolf Triple Power jackpot at Sam’s Town! With just a $4 bet, they walked away with an incredible $21,862! pic.twitter.com/I5Fu2ofLk0 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) November 12, 2024

Some moon fun.

Congratulations to the lucky winner of this Dragon Link Autumn Moon jackpot in the amount of $15,355! pic.twitter.com/RjzpIjbYe0 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) November 11, 2024

Santa Fe Station

First time a Rising Rockets Empress makes an appearance.

.88 cent bet turns to $13,969.42 for this Santa Fe slots guest! Congrats to this Rising Rockets Empress player. pic.twitter.com/dqFqThQnbe — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) November 13, 2024

Getting all Happy & Prosperous again.

$1.50 bet, $15,271.64 WIN! Congrats to this Santa Fe guest. pic.twitter.com/NNF06UPsft — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) November 14, 2024

Wildfire at the Greens

Must be nice.

Lucky guest at The Greens hit two back to back Royal Flush jackpots worth $20,000 within 30 minutes of each other. Cc @WildfireVegas pic.twitter.com/1bxUVS1HOw — Station Casinos (@stationcasinos) November 14, 2024

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

