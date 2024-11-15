46°F
Casinos & Gaming

$736K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Donald C. hit a mega progressive jackpot Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, on Ultimate Texas Hold'em, good for $736,688, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
Donald C. hit a mega progressive jackpot Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, on Ultimate Texas Hold'em, good for $736,688, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
Donald C. hit a mega progressive jackpot Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, on Ultimate Texas Hold'em, good for $736,688, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2024 - 6:30 am
 

It was a good day, eh, for a Toronto visitor to Caesars Palace.

Donald C. hit a mega progressive jackpot Wednesday on Ultimate Texas Hold’em, good for $736,688, according to a casino spokesperson.

After the initial shock of winning, Donald said he hopes to travel the world with the wins and credited his family as a good luck charm.

$10 spin becomes big haul at off-Strip casino

A slots player at the Palms won $269,439.01 off a $10 spin, according to the casino’s social media account,

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Binion’s

Way to go, Patricia!

Durango

You can do things with $125 spins …

… and 50-cent spins can be profitable, too.

Four Queens

Frank is always in season.

Huge haul on a $3.50 spin.

Red Rock Casino

There’s at least one royal flush for this winner.

Sam’s Town

Triple the power, triple the fun.

Some moon fun.

Santa Fe Station

First time a Rising Rockets Empress makes an appearance.

Getting all Happy & Prosperous again.

Wildfire at the Greens

Must be nice.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

