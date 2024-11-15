$736K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
It was a good day, eh, for a Toronto visitor to Caesars Palace.
Donald C. hit a mega progressive jackpot Wednesday on Ultimate Texas Hold’em, good for $736,688, according to a casino spokesperson.
After the initial shock of winning, Donald said he hopes to travel the world with the wins and credited his family as a good luck charm.
$10 spin becomes big haul at off-Strip casino
A slots player at the Palms won $269,439.01 off a $10 spin, according to the casino’s social media account,
Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Binion’s
Way to go, Patricia!
Durango
You can do things with $125 spins …
Big bet, HUGE win.
… and 50-cent spins can be profitable, too.
Four Queens
Frank is always in season.
Huge haul on a $3.50 spin.
Red Rock Casino
There’s at least one royal flush for this winner.
DOUBLE DOUBLE BONUS POKER WINNER 🔥
Sam’s Town
Triple the power, triple the fun.
Some moon fun.
Santa Fe Station
First time a Rising Rockets Empress makes an appearance.
.88 cent bet turns to $13,969.42 for this Santa Fe slots guest!
Getting all Happy & Prosperous again.
Wildfire at the Greens
Must be nice.
