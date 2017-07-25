Affinity Gaming announces new CIO, vice president of IT

Paige Lion will take over as the new vice president of information technology and chief information officer for Affinity Gaming, the company has announced.

Affinity Gaming operates the off-Strip Silver Sevens.

A statement from the company said Lion’s hire is part of the company’s move to restructure its executive team keep up with “the demands of today’s digital age” and focus on customer data analytics and profitability.

Affinity Gaming CEO Michael Silberling said in the statement that the company was excited to welcome Lion to the team.

“We have become more of a data-driven company in marketing and customer service, which helps us to better customize our programs to meet the needs of existing customers and grow our business,” Silberling said. “Paige brings an impressive background and expertise to help us continue to enhance our IT operations.”

Lion’s tasks include “driving the implementation of large scale IT-related initiatives for the gaming company” and its 11 casinos, located in Nevada, Colorado, Missouri and Iowa, according to the statement.

Lion graduated from Louisiana State University with a bachelor of science in quantitative business analysis and minor in computer science and statistics. She previously worked at Caesars Entertainment as a senior project manager, then market technology manager and regional technology director before taking a job as the divisional director of IT and business engagement. She then worked as vice president senior program manager for JP Morgan Chase in Tampa, Florida, before accepting the position at Affinity Gaming.

