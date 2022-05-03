AGS system install could lead to larger jackpots at reopened Palms

The proprietary jackpot linking system from the small Las Vegas equipment provider AGS will provide larger jackpots for players of the Palms table games.

The Palms is seen during the reopening ceremony in Las Vegas in April 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Gaming product manufacturer AGS has installed a record number of its proprietary Bonus Spin Xtreme systems that consolidate jackpot pools at the recently reopened Palms casino.

Bonus Spin Xtreme — BSX — was installed on 24 blackjack tables, 12 baccarat tables and three roulette games at the property that was reopened April 28.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

The Las Vegas company announced Tuesday that BSX can link all table games within a casino, even if they have disparate math models, to produce larger community jackpots. Its installation of 39 units is larger than the previous high number installed, 12 roulette tables, at the Yaamava’ Resort &Casino in Highland, California.

Yaamava’ and the Palms are owned by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

“This cutting-edge install is a major success for AGS,” Ronald LaDuca, AGS vice president of sales for table products, said in a release. “Our deal with the Palms marks our largest Bonus Spin Xtreme installation to date.”

Paul Garcia, director of table games at the Palms, said in a release that BSX “elevates the player experience by creating more ways to win and have fun at the table.”

AGS is a global company with its roots in providing products to the tribal gaming market.

