97°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Casinos & Gaming

Bally’s nearing end of $308M deal to buy Tropicana

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2022 - 7:00 pm
 
Tropicana on July 27, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Tropicana on July 27, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bally’s Corp. is hoping to close its $308 million acquisition of the Tropicana next month, but it doesn’t expect to make any improvements to the property for at least a year.

“I think it’s well-advertised that we intend to develop (the site) at some point in the future,” Lee Fenton, Bally’s CEO, said in the company’s Aug. 5 second-quarter earnings call.

“We will run the property on an as-is basis at least for the next 12 months until we have identified the plan and the partnerships that we want going forward,” he said.

Bally’s and real estate investment trust Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. announced the Tropicana deal in April 2021.

Currently, Penn Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Penn National Gaming, operates the 65-year-old Strip resort, but the real estate is owned by GLPI. Under the Bally’s deal, the company will lease back the property for $10.5 million a year.

The deal requires regulatory approval and could appear on the Nevada Gaming Control Board and Nevada Gaming Commission’s September agendas.

Bally’s, which is not affiliated with the Strip resort with that name, is expected to rename the Tropicana after the acquisition.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
‘Very out of character’: Witness saw pit bull dragging woman by neck in fatal mauling
2
Video shows Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI
Video shows Marshawn Lynch arrested on suspicion of DUI
3
Arrest made in Strip crash that left 1 dead
Arrest made in Strip crash that left 1 dead
4
Golden Knights goaltender expected to miss 2022-23 season
Golden Knights goaltender expected to miss 2022-23 season
5
Death Valley: Before and after flooding as seen from space — PHOTOS
Death Valley: Before and after flooding as seen from space — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST