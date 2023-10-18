Billionaire seeks permits to begin work on Strip resort site

It’s been a year since development plans for the Tilman Fertitta-backed 43-story resort have been approved.

Demolition was underway at the site of what used to be the Travelodge motel on the Strip, 3735 Las Vegas Blvd. South, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. Billionaire Tilman Fertitta acquired the property and some adjacent parcels in June 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A rendering provided to Clark County of what the 43-story resort backed by Tilman Fertitta could look like. (Clark County)

Almost a year after initial approval was given for the proposed 43-story casino-resort on the Strip backed by billionaire Tilman Fertitta, no movement has been made on the site but permit applications filed with the county show that could be changing.

Clark County records show multiple building permit applications for the project were submitted between March and October 2023 for the 6.2 acres at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Permits are for a base podium that can be used to start constructing the resort and to start an initial phase to build a parking garage.

Modified plans for the project submitted to Clark County for approval include the addition of pickleball courts.

The county is still reviewing most of these permits, and those under review aren’t been released to the public, according to Clark County.

Houston-based Fertitta received approval from Clark County in October 2022 to build a 2,420-room upscale hotel over the next two years that would include restaurants, convention space, a spa, a wedding chapel as well as a 2,500-seat theater.

When asked for an update on plans for the project, a spokesperson for Fertitta Entertainment said “at this time there are no updates to share.”

A Federal Aviation Administration aeronautical study completed on the property in September 2022 shows a tower reaching a maximum height of 538 to 574 feet could be constructed on the site, depending on the exact location on the property, without it interfering with aviation operations. The FAA study is good through Feb. 19, 2024.

The land where Fertitta wants to build previously was home to Tex Mex Tequila Bar & Grill, souvenir shops and the 1960s-era Travelodge. Fertitta’s company bought the land in June 2022 for $270 million. The Tex Mex restaurant is the only building currently still standing on the property.

It is across the street from the CityCenter complex — home of the Aria, Vdara and Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas hotels, luxury mall Shops at Crystals and condo complex Veer Towers. Notably, Aria is 600 feet tall and Planet Hollywood, which is directly across Harmon Avenue from the site, is 400 feet tall.

If Fertitta builds the resort, it would expand his presence in Las Vegas as he already owns the Golden Nugget in downtown. He announced in March that he would acquire the Hard Rock hotel-casino in Lake Tahoe for an undisclosed price and update it to a Golden Nugget brand. Fertitta also acquired a 260-room resort on 30 acres of oceanfront property in Laguna Beach, California in November 2022.

Among his many holdings Fertitta owns several restaurant chains including Bubba Gump Shrimp, Mastro’s Steakhouse and Rainforest Cafe. He also owns the Houston Rockets NBA team.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.