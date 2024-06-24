109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

‘Brief’ Sunday system outage behind lobby lines at some MGM resorts

Aria is seen on the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, March 19, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review ...
Aria is seen on the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, March 19, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
More Stories
This is an aerial view of Joker's Wild casino on Boulder Highway and the Cadence housing develo ...
Jokers Wild could grow into Cadence’s neighborhood casino
Tourists walk past Paris Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/L ...
Woman suing Las Vegas Strip resort after vehicle stolen from valet
A new hotel tower is under construction adjacent to M Resort on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Hende ...
Turmoil for M Resort owner Penn could affect Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming
A marketing image for "MGM Live" shows how broadcasts could look from the MGM Grand and Bellagi ...
Casino games to stream live through new MGM Resorts partnership
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2024 - 2:04 pm
 

An afternoon computer system outage at multiple MGM Resorts International properties on Sunday was because of an internal issue, company officials said Monday.

Lines of hotel guests could be seen at check-outs at the Aria and Mandalay Bay hotel-casinos, according to videos shared on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.

A spokesperson for MGM Resorts described the outage as a “brief internal issue” resolved Sunday. He said the issue was not the result of a cybersecurity breach.

The hospitality giant was the target of a cybersecurity breach in September 2023 that crippled hotel operations, casino games and credit card payment systems across the portfolio for more than a week. The Federal Trade Commission is trying to get the company to respond to an investigative demand for information about the cyberattacks.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Video of Israelis being taken captive on Oct. 7 is released by hostages’ families
recommend 2
The curious case of Shohei Ohtani’s betting odds to win NL MVP
recommend 3
Officials: Suspected Houthi attack targets vessel further away than most attacks
recommend 4
Couple found dead in water outside Yosemite: ‘James died a hero’
recommend 5
WHO official: US-built pier in Gaza not sufficient in delivering aid to Palestinians
recommend 6
4-star Bishop Gorman offensive lineman commits to SEC school