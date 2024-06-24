‘Brief’ Sunday system outage behind lobby lines at some MGM resorts

A Sunday afternoon computer system outage at multiple MGM Resorts International properties was because of an internal issue, company officials said.

Lines of hotel guests could be seen at check-outs at the Aria and Mandalay Bay hotel-casinos, according to videos shared on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.

A spokesperson for MGM Resorts described the outage as a “brief internal issue” resolved Sunday. He said the issue was not the result of a cybersecurity breach.

The hospitality giant was the target of a cybersecurity breach in September 2023 that crippled hotel operations, casino games and credit card payment systems across the portfolio for more than a week. The Federal Trade Commission is trying to get the company to respond to an investigative demand for information about the cyberattacks.

