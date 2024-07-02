Caesars appoints seasoned marketing exec to board

Reno-based Caesars expanded its board of directors from 10 members to 11 to add the executive.

Rodney Williams was appointed to the Caesars Entertainment Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2024. (Caesars Entertainment)

Caesars Entertainment appointed former Diageo Canada President Rodney Williams, a seasoned branding and marketing executive, to its board of directors.

Williams’ appointment is effective as of July 1, pending regulatory approval and licensure.

Reno-based Caesars expanded its board of directors from 10 members to 11 on June 28, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Williams recently stepped down as president of the Diageo Beer Company and Diageo Canada, overseeing notable labels such as Guinness, Don Julio and Johnnie Walker. Prior to joining Diageo in 2022, he spent 11 years at Moet Hennessy, where his last role was as maison (or global) president of Belvedere Vodka, becoming the first American to hold that position.

Savoy magazine named Williams to its 2024 “Most Influential Black Corporate Leaders” list.

“I’m pleased to have Rodney Williams join our Board of Directors,” Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said in a press release. “Rodney brings a different perspective to hospitality, having experienced it from the upper echelon of luxury beverage brands. His experience in innovation, digital and experiential marketing, and implementing optimization makes him a good strategic fit for our Board of Directors.”

Williams holds an MBA in finance and marketing from the Kellogg School at Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Amherst College.

Additionally, Williams serves as a trustee of the James Beard Foundation, sits on the Executive Leadership Council, is a director of the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures and was a 2024 juror for the Cannes Lions marketing awards.

Board Chairman Gary Carano said Williams was an”important addition” to Caesars Entertainment’s leadership team.

“Rodney’s career leading some of the world’s best-known beverage brands gives him unmatched perspective in the hospitality industry,” said Carano.

Caesars operates multiple Las Vegas casino hotels,including Caesars Palace, Horseshoe, Planet Hollywood, Flamingo, the Cromwell and the Linq. Following a $17.3 billion purchase of Caesars by the company formerly known as Eldorado Resorts, Caesars Entertainment became the largest gaming operator in the U.S.