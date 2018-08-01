Caesars CEO says resort fees not to blame for shares dropping

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp. tanked after the company said the third-quarter earnings will be weak amid fewerevents and lower room rates in Las Vegas.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp. tanked after the company said the third-quarter earnings will be weak as competitors cut Strip room rates and Las Vegas holds fewer events.

CEO Mark Frissora hinted that MGM Resorts International, the largest operator on the Strip by rooms, has been lowering nightly rates to boost occupancy. Las Vegas observers last month pointed out on social media how low rates had fallen at some MGM properties, including the newly renovated Park MGM.

“There are people on the strip that are obviously pricing rates at a lower level and we can’t control that. For us to keep our occupancy up, we have to meet the competition,” Frissora told analysts on the second-quarter earnings call Wednesday.

Caesars forecasts Las Vegas revenue per available room in the third quarter will grow no more than 2 percent. The company, however, kept its room revenue guidance for the full year of between 4 and 6 percent, which analysts openly challenged on the call.

MGM and Caesars earlier this year again raised parking and resort fees, sparking an outcry on social media with many out-of-state guests saying they were getting priced out.

When questioned about the impact of resort fees, Frissora said the room rate weakness was driven by a drop in Strip events.

The T-Mobile and Colosseum area will host 29 fewer events in the third quarter compared with the same three months last year, according to Caesars. Floyd Mayweather Jr. fought Conor McGregor last August, bringing tends of thousands of people to Las Vegas.

“In that fight alone, we generated a significant amount of revenues and profit,” Frissora said.

Frissora said Las Vegas group bookings for September and the fourth-quarter looked strong and said the July and August weakness was a “blip.”

“This is just a programming issue. It is not that we have weakness in Vegas. I still think Vegas is a very strong market,” he told the analysts, adding the share price drop was a “buying opportunity.”

Caesars shares fell as much as 25 percent and were down $1.30, or 13 percent, to $9.80. MGM shares slipped $2.1, or, 6.7 percent, to $29.20. Shares of Wynn Resorts fell $6.41, or 3.8 percent, to $160.37.

Caesars Q2 earnings

Las Vegas average daily room rate increased 5.2 percent as the company completed upgrades to thousands of rooms.

The company slashed marketing costs by $34 million.

Caesars emerged from bankruptcy in October and began to consolidate the earnings of Caesars Entertainment Operating Company. Same-store net revenue and EBITDAR comparisons for the two second-quarter periods include both Caesars and Caesars Entertainment Operating Co.

However, net revenues and net income comparisons do not include Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. for the second-quarter of 2017. As a result, a comparison of the two periods is significantly impacted.

Caesars second-quarter net revenue more than doubled compared with the same period a year ago to $2.1 billion. Caesars posted a second-quarter profit of $29 million compared with a $1.43 billion loss in the year-ago period caused by bankruptcy restructuring charges.

