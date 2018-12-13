Caesars Entertainment adds Mattel executive to board of directors

Juliana Chugg has become the second woman and 12th member of Caesars Entertainment Corp.’s board of directors.

A business executive with experience at Mattel Inc. and General Mills has become the second woman and 12th member of Caesars Entertainment Corp.’s board of directors.

Juliana Chugg, who also serves as a member of the board of directors of VF Corp., was appointed to the Caesars board Thursday, the company announced.

The appointment is dependent on regulatory approvals.

“Juliana has extensive senior executive experience and has successfully managed all aspects of multibillion-dollar businesses, including operations, strategy, product innovation, marketing, e-commerce, branding and licensing,” said Jim Hunt, Caesars chairman of the board.

Chugg has been chief brand officer at Mattel since 2015 and previously worked in several senior management positions in General Mills’ Pillsbury Division.

She worked for General Mills from 1996 to 2014 and was senior vice president and president of the Meals Division from 2010 to 2014 where she directed a $2 billion business of globally-recognized food brands.

Prior to joining the VF Corp. board in 2009, Chugg was a director of the H.B. Fuller Co. from 2007 to 2013.

She has a Bachelor of Business degree from the University of South Australia in Adelaide.

“I’m pleased to join the Caesars board to support the further development and implementation of the company’s exciting growth strategies,” Chugg said in a release issued by the company. “I look forward to partnering with the board and management team to help Caesars achieve its rightful business leadership position among the most recognized brands in the world, in part by generating sustainable value for shareholders.”

