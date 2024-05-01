84°F
Casinos & Gaming

No foolin’: April’s top 5 jackpots across the Las Vegas Valley

These are some of the eight slot jackpots one player won Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Caesars Pal ...
These are some of the eight slot jackpots one player won Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coming away with a total of $1,482,337. (Caesars Entertainment)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2024 - 1:30 pm
 

The month of April starts off with a bang on April Fools’ Day. With the expansion of social media, one must be extra vigilant.

Some gamers were more vigilant on the slots, tables and bingo rooms. Here are five of the more memorable conquests this past month in the Las Vegas Valley:

Honorable mention: $1.1M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino

Officially, this hit in March but was reported in April.

5. $1.3M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas airport

Like it when the game manufacturer lets it be known of a big winner. And don’t forget Richard N. Velotta’s story on how these get paid off.

4. Slots spree of $1.4M hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Had more than a few of these in April.

3. $1.4M slots jackpot spree hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

Case in point.

2. $169K bingo jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

This game of chance needs some love once in a while and it’s nice to highlight it.

1.$1.1M jackpots hit at Strip, downtown Las Vegas casinos

Was chasing one million-dollar jackpot, found two. All good.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

