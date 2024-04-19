Slots spree of $1.4M hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
One slots player at Caesars Palace used between $1,250 and $2,500 as a starting point for future fortunes.
A slots player won four jackpots in a 3½-hour span, collecting $1,486,000, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
The run started at 10:50 p.m. Thursday with a $280,000, followed by a $287,500 at 11:41 p.m. At 1:03 a.m. Friday, another jackpot of $228,500 was won, with the final win of $690,000 hitting at 2:02 a.m.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Boulder Station
It’s nice to see some classic reels.
Double Wild
Win: $10,000 pic.twitter.com/QdGYYltlfI
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 16, 2024
Video slots are nice, too.
Buffalo Link
Win: $11,408.50 pic.twitter.com/rsmIia1irO
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 17, 2024
An 8-spot with the great spot.
Keno (Single Card)
Win: $13,278.03 pic.twitter.com/TV8BvXKbN5
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 17, 2024
And more keno fun.
Winner Winner!!
$17,500 pic.twitter.com/azKersqME2
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 19, 2024
Jokers Wild
Drumming up victory in the southeast valley.
💃 Congratulations to the lucky winner of this Dancing Drums Grand Jackpot for $10,285! 🥁 pic.twitter.com/B4jIBzQk9h
— Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) April 17, 2024
M Resort
One $125 hand later …
$125 Bet—> $50,000 Jackpot! 🎉🤑 pic.twitter.com/9bXtcNe9SE
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) April 18, 2024
Palms
Still enjoying the postcards.
👑 our jackpot winner is totally slaying the game. 💖
play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/GUMLNfoh6r#palmsisheretoplay pic.twitter.com/bbwe5YnBsR
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) April 18, 2024
Sam’s Town
Congrats, Norge!
🎉 Flashback to last week when Norge won this sweet $12,774 Dragon Link jackpot! Way to go!! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/1YDuBRtwRf
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 17, 2024
Tuscany
Nice time for the multipliers to show up.
April is filled with winners! Like a lucky winner who took home over $20K on his $2 bet, or another winner who took home over $8K! 💰 Have you signed up for DaVinci Rewards yet? #tuscanylv pic.twitter.com/zSBUDmLi51
— Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) April 18, 2024
Wildfire
Scoring at Sunset.
A lucky guest at Wildfire Sunset hit the Grand Progressive jackpot for $12,672.51 on our Fu Dai machine! pic.twitter.com/PrngnjA8qw
— Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) April 16, 2024
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
