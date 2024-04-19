Slots spree of $1.4M hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

One slots player at Caesars Palace used between $1,250 and $2,500 as a starting point for future fortunes.

A slots player won a jackpot of $280,000 on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A slots player won a jackpot of $287,500 on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A slots player won a jackpot of $228,500 on Friday, April 19, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A slots player won a jackpot of $690,000 on Friday, April 19, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A slots player won four jackpots in a 3½-hour span, collecting $1,486,000 on Friday, April 19, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Some slots players would be ecstatic winning jackpots between $1,250 and $2,500. One player at Caesars Palace used those amounts as a starting point for future fortunes.

A slots player won four jackpots in a 3½-hour span, collecting $1,486,000, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

The run started at 10:50 p.m. Thursday with a $280,000, followed by a $287,500 at 11:41 p.m. At 1:03 a.m. Friday, another jackpot of $228,500 was won, with the final win of $690,000 hitting at 2:02 a.m.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

It’s nice to see some classic reels.

Video slots are nice, too.

An 8-spot with the great spot.

And more keno fun.

Jokers Wild

Drumming up victory in the southeast valley.

💃 Congratulations to the lucky winner of this Dancing Drums Grand Jackpot for $10,285! 🥁 pic.twitter.com/B4jIBzQk9h — Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) April 17, 2024

M Resort

One $125 hand later …

Palms

Still enjoying the postcards.

👑 our jackpot winner is totally slaying the game. 💖 play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/GUMLNfoh6r#palmsisheretoplay pic.twitter.com/bbwe5YnBsR — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) April 18, 2024

Sam’s Town

Congrats, Norge!

🎉 Flashback to last week when Norge won this sweet $12,774 Dragon Link jackpot! Way to go!! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/1YDuBRtwRf — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) April 17, 2024

Tuscany

Nice time for the multipliers to show up.

April is filled with winners! Like a lucky winner who took home over $20K on his $2 bet, or another winner who took home over $8K! 💰 Have you signed up for DaVinci Rewards yet? #tuscanylv pic.twitter.com/zSBUDmLi51 — Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) April 18, 2024

Wildfire

Scoring at Sunset.

A lucky guest at Wildfire Sunset hit the Grand Progressive jackpot for $12,672.51 on our Fu Dai machine! pic.twitter.com/PrngnjA8qw — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) April 16, 2024

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

