$169K bingo jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.
Janie, a local player, hit the Station Casinos Jumbo Bingo progressive at Boulder Station on Friday, winning on the 52nd number to land the $169,252 jackpot, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.
Big haul at Palms
Off a $250 spin, a Dragon Link player pulled off a jackpot worth more than $234K.
POV: you've unlocked the riches with Dragon Link. 🎉
play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/g6p200JfkL#palmsisheretoplay pic.twitter.com/PepGI2zPsx
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) April 10, 2024
Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
A pair of wins to the north.
Congrats on the big win! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/EOHbAp3yKw
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) April 13, 2024
Celebrating with our fabulous guest who just hit a $10k jackpot! 🎉💰🥳 pic.twitter.com/6Ec3TddpJ3
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) April 10, 2024
Boulder Station.
No mystery: This person has $11K.
China Mystery
Win: $11,284.60 pic.twitter.com/AS0vWaYQyM
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 12, 2024
California
“Oh, it’s raining again.” — Supertramp
It's raining 5-digit jackpots!🤑 Congratulations to all of these lucky players. pic.twitter.com/9S2k6FVQYl
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) April 13, 2024
Durango
Dragon Link continues to be popular.
This lucky winner hit the Dragon Link grand progressive for $14,393.33 from a $5 bet. pic.twitter.com/d8wlZJimW4
— Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) April 12, 2024
Fremont
Rookie of the year.
A first-time Pai Gow player hit for 5 aces; after only playing $70, this lucky guest walked away with $50,617. Congratulations!🤑💰 pic.twitter.com/SCD32KQIVX
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) April 13, 2024
Gold Coast
“Mouth is alive, with juices like wine/And I’m hungry like the wolf.” — Duran Duran
How about a HOWLING good handpay?! 🐺
This lucky winner scored a GRAND PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT off a $4 spin! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/9zDjeY6lJU
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) April 13, 2024
Main Street Station
Someone should retrieve that check.
Check out this Wonder 4 win! Congratulations to this lucky guest.🤑 pic.twitter.com/JhFhk8lWIi
— Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) April 13, 2024
The Orleans
Going clubbing after the royal flush win.
This $10 ROYAL FLUSH delivered big-time! 🤑 👑
How about a $12,966 VP handpay?! ♣️ pic.twitter.com/wP1MdvzkYJ
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) April 13, 2024
Plaza
Way to go, Sandra!
Congratulations to Sandra on her $50,000 Super Bingo Coverall Win! #PlazaLV #vegas #OnlyVegas #dtlv #bingo #superbingo pic.twitter.com/MFDv7lYRgi
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) April 13, 2024
Treasure Island
Congrats, Stacie!
Fortune favors our TI Players Club members! Stacie B. set the reels on fire and won $12,539 on Buffalo Gold 🎰💰 #WinnerWednesday #jackpot #treasureislandlasvegas pic.twitter.com/l4tzgVrWgk
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) April 10, 2024
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.