Casinos & Gaming

$169K bingo jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

Janie, a local player, hit the Station Casinos Jumbo Bingo progressive at Boulder Station on Fr ...
Janie, a local player, hit the Station Casinos Jumbo Bingo progressive at Boulder Station on Friday, April 12, 2024, winning a $169,252 jackpot. (Station Casinos)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2024 - 3:28 pm
 

Janie, a local player, hit the Station Casinos Jumbo Bingo progressive at Boulder Station on Friday, winning on the 52nd number to land the $169,252 jackpot, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

Big haul at Palms

Off a $250 spin, a Dragon Link player pulled off a jackpot worth more than $234K.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A pair of wins to the north.

Boulder Station.

No mystery: This person has $11K.

California

“Oh, it’s raining again.” — Supertramp

Durango

Dragon Link continues to be popular.

Fremont

Rookie of the year.

Gold Coast

“Mouth is alive, with juices like wine/And I’m hungry like the wolf.” — Duran Duran

Main Street Station

Someone should retrieve that check.

The Orleans

Going clubbing after the royal flush win.

Plaza

Way to go, Sandra!

Treasure Island

Congrats, Stacie!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

