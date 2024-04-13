$169K bingo jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino

The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

Janie, a local player, hit the Station Casinos Jumbo Bingo progressive at Boulder Station on Friday, April 12, 2024, winning a $169,252 jackpot. (Station Casinos)

Janie, a local player, hit the Station Casinos Jumbo Bingo progressive at Boulder Station on Friday, winning on the 52nd number to land the $169,252 jackpot, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

Big haul at Palms

Off a $250 spin, a Dragon Link player pulled off a jackpot worth more than $234K.

POV: you've unlocked the riches with Dragon Link. 🎉 play more, eat more, get more → https://t.co/g6p200JfkL#palmsisheretoplay pic.twitter.com/PepGI2zPsx — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) April 10, 2024

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A pair of wins to the north.

Congrats on the big win! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/EOHbAp3yKw — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) April 13, 2024

Celebrating with our fabulous guest who just hit a $10k jackpot! 🎉💰🥳 pic.twitter.com/6Ec3TddpJ3 — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) April 10, 2024

Boulder Station.

No mystery: This person has $11K.

California

“Oh, it’s raining again.” — Supertramp

It's raining 5-digit jackpots!🤑 Congratulations to all of these lucky players. pic.twitter.com/9S2k6FVQYl — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) April 13, 2024

Durango

Dragon Link continues to be popular.

This lucky winner hit the Dragon Link grand progressive for $14,393.33 from a $5 bet. pic.twitter.com/d8wlZJimW4 — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) April 12, 2024

Fremont

Rookie of the year.

A first-time Pai Gow player hit for 5 aces; after only playing $70, this lucky guest walked away with $50,617. Congratulations!🤑💰 pic.twitter.com/SCD32KQIVX — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) April 13, 2024

Gold Coast

“Mouth is alive, with juices like wine/And I’m hungry like the wolf.” — Duran Duran

How about a HOWLING good handpay?! 🐺 This lucky winner scored a GRAND PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT off a $4 spin! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/9zDjeY6lJU — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) April 13, 2024

Main Street Station

Someone should retrieve that check.

Check out this Wonder 4 win! Congratulations to this lucky guest.🤑 pic.twitter.com/JhFhk8lWIi — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) April 13, 2024

The Orleans

Going clubbing after the royal flush win.

This $10 ROYAL FLUSH delivered big-time! 🤑 👑 How about a $12,966 VP handpay?! ♣️ pic.twitter.com/wP1MdvzkYJ — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) April 13, 2024

Plaza

Way to go, Sandra!

Treasure Island

Congrats, Stacie!

Fortune favors our TI Players Club members! Stacie B. set the reels on fire and won $12,539 on Buffalo Gold 🎰💰 #WinnerWednesday #jackpot #treasureislandlasvegas pic.twitter.com/l4tzgVrWgk — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) April 10, 2024

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.