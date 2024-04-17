$1.1M jackpots hit at Strip, downtown Las Vegas casinos

One casino has been a downtown Las Vegas staple for years. Another is set for a rebranding. Both reported million-dollar jackpots.

A slots player hit a jackpot worth $1,106,270.82 on a Wheel of Fortune Diamond Spins 2X Wilds slots machine on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas. (International Game Technology)

One casino has been a downtown staple for years. Another is set for a rebranding.

But both gave patrons a million-plus reasons to celebrate.

On Thursday at Golden Nugget, a slots player hit a jackpot worth $1,106,270.82 on a Wheel of Fortune Diamond Spins 2X Wilds slots machine, according to a spokesperson for International Game Technology, the machine’s manufacturer.

The jackpot came on a $7 spin.

On Sunday at The Mirage, a Dragon Link slots player won a $1,176,880 jackpot on a $100 spin, according to a casino spokesperson.

The longtime Strip casino is in the process of becoming Hard Rock Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

