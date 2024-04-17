$1.1M jackpots hit at Strip, downtown Las Vegas casinos
One casino has been a downtown staple for years. Another is set for a rebranding.
But both gave patrons a million-plus reasons to celebrate.
On Thursday at Golden Nugget, a slots player hit a jackpot worth $1,106,270.82 on a Wheel of Fortune Diamond Spins 2X Wilds slots machine, according to a spokesperson for International Game Technology, the machine’s manufacturer.
The jackpot came on a $7 spin.
On Sunday at The Mirage, a Dragon Link slots player won a $1,176,880 jackpot on a $100 spin, according to a casino spokesperson.
The longtime Strip casino is in the process of becoming Hard Rock Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
