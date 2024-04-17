86°F
$1.1M jackpots hit at Strip, downtown Las Vegas casinos


A slots player hit a jackpot worth $1,106,270.82 on a Wheel of Fortune Diamond Spins 2X Wilds slots machine on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas. (International Game Technology)
This Oct. 16, 2019, file photo shows the Aristocrat Technologies Inc. booth at the 2019 Global ...
Legal experts say Aristocrat copyright lawsuit won’t be easy to win
Pork belly pastrami, served with bao and miso mustard, at KYU, an American barbecue restaurant ...
Inside 1 of Las Vegas’ most compelling new restaurants
$536K in slots jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
The biggest takeaways from MGM Resorts’ lawsuit against FTC
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2024 - 11:43 am
 

One casino has been a downtown staple for years. Another is set for a rebranding.

But both gave patrons a million-plus reasons to celebrate.

On Thursday at Golden Nugget, a slots player hit a jackpot worth $1,106,270.82 on a Wheel of Fortune Diamond Spins 2X Wilds slots machine, according to a spokesperson for International Game Technology, the machine’s manufacturer.

The jackpot came on a $7 spin.

On Sunday at The Mirage, a Dragon Link slots player won a $1,176,880 jackpot on a $100 spin, according to a casino spokesperson.

A slots player won a $1,176,880 jackpot Sunday, April 14, 2024, on a Dragon Link slot ...
A slots player won a $1,176,880 jackpot Sunday, April 14, 2024, on a Dragon Link slots machine at The Mirage in Las Vegas. (The Mirage Hotel & Casino)

The longtime Strip casino is in the process of becoming Hard Rock Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

