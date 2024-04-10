70°F
$1.4M slots jackpot spree hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

These are some of the eight slot jackpots one player won Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coming away with a total of $1,482,337. (Caesars Entertainment)
This is one of eight slot jackpots one player won Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coming away with a total of $1,482,337. (Caesars Entertainment)
This is one of eight slot jackpots one player won Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coming away with a total of $1,482,337. (Caesars Entertainment)
This is one of eight slot jackpots one player won Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coming away with a total of $1,482,337. (Caesars Entertainment)
This is one of eight slot jackpots one player won Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coming away with a total of $1,482,337. (Caesars Entertainment)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 10, 2024 - 10:51 am
 

Some people just have to be toppers.

Following a nearly two-week span when one slots player collected $1,727,750 in winnings off seven hits at Caesars Palace, a different player won eight slots jackpots on Tuesday at the venerable Strip casino, coming away with a total of $1,482,337, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

No, we don’t know what’s in the water, either.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Wearin’ more of the green for 80 cents.

Aces with a kicker two are always a welcome sight.

Pahrump Nugget

A $15,455 jackpot was won by Gwendolyn F. on Monday after hitting the Bigger Bingo Coverall multi-location jackpot, according to a Golden Entertainment spokesperson.

(Golden Entertainment)
(Golden Entertainment)

Players can receive up to 100 percent of the progressive jackpot by winning in 55 numbers or less.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

By Lauren Liebhaber Stacker

These dramatic endeavors, often glorified in Hollywood movies, highlight the extreme lengths some will go to in trying to gain an upper hand against the meticulously calculated odds of casino games.

