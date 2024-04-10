$1.4M slots jackpot spree hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The wins by a single player were among several recent jackpots collected at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.

Do businesses with slot machines have to be open 24 hours?

10 of the biggest real-life casino heists of all time

This is one of eight slot jackpots one player won Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coming away with a total of $1,482,337. (Caesars Entertainment)

This is one of eight slot jackpots one player won Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coming away with a total of $1,482,337. (Caesars Entertainment)

This is one of eight slot jackpots one player won Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coming away with a total of $1,482,337. (Caesars Entertainment)

This is one of eight slot jackpots one player won Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coming away with a total of $1,482,337. (Caesars Entertainment)

These are some of the eight slot jackpots one player won Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, coming away with a total of $1,482,337. (Caesars Entertainment)

Some people just have to be toppers.

Following a nearly two-week span when one slots player collected $1,727,750 in winnings off seven hits at Caesars Palace, a different player won eight slots jackpots on Tuesday at the venerable Strip casino, coming away with a total of $1,482,337, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

No, we don’t know what’s in the water, either.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

Wearin’ more of the green for 80 cents.

Aces with a kicker two are always a welcome sight.

Double Double Bonus Poker🃏

Bet: $25

Win: $10,000 pic.twitter.com/Vja5mdib7r — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 7, 2024

Pahrump Nugget

A $15,455 jackpot was won by Gwendolyn F. on Monday after hitting the Bigger Bingo Coverall multi-location jackpot, according to a Golden Entertainment spokesperson.

Players can receive up to 100 percent of the progressive jackpot by winning in 55 numbers or less.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.