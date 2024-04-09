70°F
$718K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

A guest won a $718,073.13 jackpot Sunday, April 7, 2024, on a Dollar Storm Mega Grand Link slot ...
A guest won a $718,073.13 jackpot Sunday, April 7, 2024, on a Dollar Storm Mega Grand Link slot machine at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (The Venetian)
The Downtown Grand Hotel and Casino, as seen on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas ...
Downtown Las Vegas hotel-casino looking for new GM
Heavy construction equipments are seen outside Tropicana hotel-casino, on Monday, April 1, 2024 ...
Bally’s could sell Tropicana land, analyst says
Wynn asks judge to order Fontainebleau to immediately stop poaching its execs
Fontainebleau promotes 3, hires new executive in Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2024 - 11:31 am
 

A guest who wished to remain anonymous won a $718,073.13 jackpot Sunday on a Dollar Storm Mega Grand Link slot machine at The Venetian, according to a casino spokesperson.

The win came off a $5 bet.

Caesars slots jackpot collector continues

On Friday, a slots player who had won six jackpots in a 10-day span hit another for $110,000, bringing his total to an astonishing $1,727,750.

(Caesars Entertainment)
Poker hit at Cromwell

On Sunday, a guest at The Cromwell won a jackpot of $130,615, hitting a straight flush playing Three Card Poker.

(Caesars Entertainment)
The winner was visiting Las Vegas with their spouse and plans to buy a car for their daughter with the prize.

Other winners in the Las Vegas Valley

Ellis Island

Having fun on Koval.

Four Queens

Robert sets the pace downtown.

Green Valley Ranch

Big win on a $100 bet.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

