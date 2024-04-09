$718K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino

The six-figure win was one of several recent jackpots collected at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.

A guest won a $718,073.13 jackpot Sunday, April 7, 2024, on a Dollar Storm Mega Grand Link slot machine at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (The Venetian)

A guest who wished to remain anonymous won a $718,073.13 jackpot Sunday on a Dollar Storm Mega Grand Link slot machine at The Venetian, according to a casino spokesperson.

The win came off a $5 bet.

Caesars slots jackpot collector continues

On Friday, a slots player who had won six jackpots in a 10-day span hit another for $110,000, bringing his total to an astonishing $1,727,750.

Poker hit at Cromwell

On Sunday, a guest at The Cromwell won a jackpot of $130,615, hitting a straight flush playing Three Card Poker.

The winner was visiting Las Vegas with their spouse and plans to buy a car for their daughter with the prize.

Other winners in the Las Vegas Valley

Ellis Island

Having fun on Koval.

We love wins on Video Poker! We welcome the weekend by celebrating two players at @elliscasinolv who recently won $10,000 and $20,000! What game are you playing this weekend? Tell us in the comments! ⬇️ Photos courtesy @elliscasinolv pic.twitter.com/elSGlDPhdq — IGT Jackpots (@IGTJackpots) April 5, 2024

Four Queens

Robert sets the pace downtown.

Cheers to Robert from Pennsylvania! His daring $3.75 bet raked in a cool $31,000+ payoff! 🎉💵🤑 Talk about a sweet win! #FourQueens #Jackpot #MoneyMonday #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/owuJ0JR5SZ — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) April 8, 2024

Big wins happening here! 💰 Shoutout to Jeannie from Wisconsin who bagged a sweet $5,000 and another fortunate player who scored $10,700 this week at Four Queens! Keep spinning, keep winning! 🎰🎉 #LasVegas #MoneyMonday #JackpotJoy pic.twitter.com/wdlQT0Ygq3 — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) April 8, 2024

Green Valley Ranch

Big win on a $100 bet.

Ultimate X = Ultimate JACKPOT Congrats to the lucky local in our High Limit Slot Room who turned a big $100 bet into a HUGE $48,180.00 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/ozyTg57FHx — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) April 9, 2024

