$1.3M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas airport

A slots player won a $1,357,950 jackpot while playing Monopoly Money Grab on Monday, April 22, 2024, at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. (Light & Wonder)

The skies were friendly once again at Harry Reid International Airport.

A slots player won a $1,357,950 jackpot while playing Monopoly Money Grab, according to a spokesperson for game manufacturer Light & Wonder.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Big haul at Green Valley Ranch

An Ultimate Texas Hold’em player won more than $132,000 and helped four tablemates collect $1,000.

This Ain’t Texas! A lucky Green Valley Ranch guest in Henderson hit the Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em progressive jackpot for $104.987 and hit an additional $27,500 on the blind. Four additional lucky winners received a $1,000 envy bonus. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/0AhPd2N0sL — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) April 21, 2024

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A successful Buffalo hunt up north.

Congrats to our guest on the $10k win! pic.twitter.com/TQBtRbEhlG — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) April 19, 2024

A $50 hand does well.

Congrats to our guest on the fantastic $40k victory! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/lQlLi43wHR — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) April 21, 2024

Binion’s

Congrats, Kimberly!

Kimberly is celebrating a huge win of $10,590 on the Buffalo Revolution slot game! 🦬🎰💵🎉 pic.twitter.com/rhWfS9QTyR — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) April 22, 2024

Someone looks like they were down to their last $75. Then they weren’t.

Big wins happening at Binion’s! Check out these major jackpots from last week including a lucky player who landed a $20,075 pay day! 💵💸🎉 pic.twitter.com/G1nWvh6Xc5 — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) April 23, 2024

Boulder Station

Pandas are properly rated.

Dragon Link - Bonus Grand

Win: $18,912.88 pic.twitter.com/JPy9h3lqic — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 19, 2024

Ultimate X poker hits the spot for a couple of winners.

Ultimate Poker - Bonus Poker

Win: $12,005 pic.twitter.com/kTaMXQldoG — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 21, 2024

Ultimate Poker - Bonus Poker

Win: $12,015 pic.twitter.com/cENmCh4V45 — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 21, 2024

The ace and kicker 4 complete the fun.

Four Aces with a Kicker!

Poker - Double Double Bonus

Win: $10,000 pic.twitter.com/0NF4xniobJ — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 22, 2024

More fun with kickers.

Triple Double Bonus Poker

Win: $10,000 pic.twitter.com/tOwgBdpNxv — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 23, 2024

Cannery

A notch has been kicked up.

Cheers to our guest on $11k jackpot! Your luck just dialed up a notch! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/oPdEYunkpK — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) April 21, 2024

Casino Royale

Don’t forget to snare some White Castles while winning on the Strip.

JACKPOT!! Whoa, what a win! Congratulations on the $14,283.42!! 🔥🎰 #CasinoRoyaleVIP pic.twitter.com/gKU9iV1rEJ — Casino Royale Hotel (@CasinoRoyaleVIP) April 20, 2024

Durango

A trio of 7-spot wins.

A luck guest hit a $10,500 jackpot playing multi-card keno off a $10 bet. pic.twitter.com/v1OhHWIP7q — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) April 21, 2024

Four Queens

Fire bad … winning good.

The new Frankenstein slot machine is ALIVE! 🎉Congrats to the lucky winner who bet $3 and landed a $23,205 payday! 💸 #moneymonday #fourqueens #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/FCCYkd3Pju — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) April 22, 2024

Gold Coast

Way to go, Patrick!

Patrick had to strike a pose after he HUFFED AND PUFFED his way to an incredible handpay! ✌️ He hit the GRAND PROGRESSIVE for nearly $27K off a $3 spin 🤑 pic.twitter.com/mxL2uNA43f — goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) April 20, 2024

The Orleans

Aloha!

A lucky winner from Hawai'i scored this BLAZING 7 TRIPLE DOULE JACKPOT! 🔥 A $9 spin triggered a $16,254 WIN 💰 pic.twitter.com/P0H1f09UgB — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) April 20, 2024

Oyo Las Vegas

Hurray, Dawn!

Help us congratulate Dawn on winning $17,752 on our Shrimpmania machine! Not a bad way to kick off the weekend! 🎉🦐 pic.twitter.com/IyA48F7dB4 — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) April 20, 2024

Plaza

Congratulations, Deidre!

Suncoast

Way to go, Francesca!

Please join us in congratulating Francesca for this incredible win! She snagged the $11,044 Bingo Progressive Coverall after hitting a Bingo on the 48th number! Let’s celebrate her success and get inspired to land your own Bingo jackpot! Who’s feeling lucky? pic.twitter.com/HZ1JpBn6OK — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) April 22, 2024

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.