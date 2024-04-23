90°F
$1.3M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas airport

A slots player won a $1,357,950 jackpot while playing Monopoly Money Grab on Monday, April 22, ...
A slots player won a $1,357,950 jackpot while playing Monopoly Money Grab on Monday, April 22, 2024, at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. (Light & Wonder)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2024 - 2:09 pm
 

The skies were friendly once again at Harry Reid International Airport.

A slots player won a $1,357,950 jackpot while playing Monopoly Money Grab, according to a spokesperson for game manufacturer Light & Wonder.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Big haul at Green Valley Ranch

An Ultimate Texas Hold’em player won more than $132,000 and helped four tablemates collect $1,000.

Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A successful Buffalo hunt up north.

A $50 hand does well.

Binion’s

Congrats, Kimberly!

Someone looks like they were down to their last $75. Then they weren’t.

Boulder Station

Pandas are properly rated.

Ultimate X poker hits the spot for a couple of winners.

The ace and kicker 4 complete the fun.

More fun with kickers.

Cannery

A notch has been kicked up.

Casino Royale

Don’t forget to snare some White Castles while winning on the Strip.

Durango

A trio of 7-spot wins.

Four Queens

Fire bad … winning good.

Gold Coast

Way to go, Patrick!

The Orleans

Aloha!

Oyo Las Vegas

Hurray, Dawn!

Plaza

Congratulations, Deidre!

Suncoast

Way to go, Francesca!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

