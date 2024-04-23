$1.3M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas airport
The win was one of several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.
The skies were friendly once again at Harry Reid International Airport.
A slots player won a $1,357,950 jackpot while playing Monopoly Money Grab, according to a spokesperson for game manufacturer Light & Wonder.
The winner chose to remain anonymous.
Big haul at Green Valley Ranch
An Ultimate Texas Hold’em player won more than $132,000 and helped four tablemates collect $1,000.
This Ain’t Texas! A lucky Green Valley Ranch guest in Henderson hit the Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em progressive jackpot for $104.987 and hit an additional $27,500 on the blind. Four additional lucky winners received a $1,000 envy bonus. 🤠 pic.twitter.com/0AhPd2N0sL
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) April 21, 2024
Other winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
A successful Buffalo hunt up north.
Congrats to our guest on the $10k win! pic.twitter.com/TQBtRbEhlG
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) April 19, 2024
A $50 hand does well.
Congrats to our guest on the fantastic $40k victory! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/lQlLi43wHR
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) April 21, 2024
Binion’s
Congrats, Kimberly!
Kimberly is celebrating a huge win of $10,590 on the Buffalo Revolution slot game! 🦬🎰💵🎉 pic.twitter.com/rhWfS9QTyR
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) April 22, 2024
Someone looks like they were down to their last $75. Then they weren’t.
Big wins happening at Binion’s! Check out these major jackpots from last week including a lucky player who landed a $20,075 pay day! 💵💸🎉 pic.twitter.com/G1nWvh6Xc5
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) April 23, 2024
Boulder Station
Pandas are properly rated.
Dragon Link - Bonus Grand
Win: $18,912.88 pic.twitter.com/JPy9h3lqic
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 19, 2024
Ultimate X poker hits the spot for a couple of winners.
Ultimate Poker - Bonus Poker
Win: $12,005 pic.twitter.com/kTaMXQldoG
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 21, 2024
Ultimate Poker - Bonus Poker
Win: $12,015 pic.twitter.com/cENmCh4V45
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 21, 2024
The ace and kicker 4 complete the fun.
Four Aces with a Kicker!
Poker - Double Double Bonus
Win: $10,000 pic.twitter.com/0NF4xniobJ
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 22, 2024
More fun with kickers.
Triple Double Bonus Poker
Win: $10,000 pic.twitter.com/tOwgBdpNxv
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) April 23, 2024
Cannery
A notch has been kicked up.
Cheers to our guest on $11k jackpot! Your luck just dialed up a notch! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/oPdEYunkpK
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) April 21, 2024
Casino Royale
Don’t forget to snare some White Castles while winning on the Strip.
JACKPOT!! Whoa, what a win! Congratulations on the $14,283.42!! 🔥🎰 #CasinoRoyaleVIP pic.twitter.com/gKU9iV1rEJ
— Casino Royale Hotel (@CasinoRoyaleVIP) April 20, 2024
Durango
A trio of 7-spot wins.
A luck guest hit a $10,500 jackpot playing multi-card keno off a $10 bet. pic.twitter.com/v1OhHWIP7q
— Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) April 21, 2024
Four Queens
Fire bad … winning good.
The new Frankenstein slot machine is ALIVE! 🎉Congrats to the lucky winner who bet $3 and landed a $23,205 payday! 💸 #moneymonday #fourqueens #lasvegas pic.twitter.com/FCCYkd3Pju
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) April 22, 2024
Gold Coast
Way to go, Patrick!
Patrick had to strike a pose after he HUFFED AND PUFFED his way to an incredible handpay! ✌️
He hit the GRAND PROGRESSIVE for nearly $27K off a $3 spin 🤑 pic.twitter.com/mxL2uNA43f
— goldcoastcasino (@goldcoastcasino) April 20, 2024
The Orleans
Aloha!
A lucky winner from Hawai'i scored this BLAZING 7 TRIPLE DOULE JACKPOT! 🔥
A $9 spin triggered a $16,254 WIN 💰 pic.twitter.com/P0H1f09UgB
— orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) April 20, 2024
Oyo Las Vegas
Hurray, Dawn!
Help us congratulate Dawn on winning $17,752 on our Shrimpmania machine! Not a bad way to kick off the weekend! 🎉🦐 pic.twitter.com/IyA48F7dB4
— OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) April 20, 2024
Plaza
Congratulations, Deidre!
Congratulations Deidre on your 11Congratulations Deidre on her $11,626 Grand Jackpot win on a $2.00 Bet!#PlazaLV #Vegas #Onlyvegas #DTLV #Jackpot pic.twitter.com/Vr2TcrjIKJ
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) April 21, 2024
Suncoast
Way to go, Francesca!
Please join us in congratulating Francesca for this incredible win! She snagged the $11,044 Bingo Progressive Coverall after hitting a Bingo on the 48th number! Let’s celebrate her success and get inspired to land your own Bingo jackpot! Who’s feeling lucky? pic.twitter.com/HZ1JpBn6OK
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) April 22, 2024
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.