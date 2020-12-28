Caesars on track to purchase William Hill

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is on track to purchase global sports wagering giant William Hill PLC early next year.

The Reno-based casino operator announced in September that it planned to acquire the British sportsbook operator for $3.7 billion. So far, the proposed deal has received clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 and approvals from both the Mississippi Gaming Commission and West Virginia Lottery, according to a Monday news release.

The acquisition still needs to gain approvals from the Indiana Gaming Commission, Nevada Gaming Control Board, Nevada Gaming Commission, New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement and Casino Control Commission, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and the English High Court, as well as administrative and post-closing approvals from other U.S. agencies.

Caesars aims to close the deal in March, according to the statement.

