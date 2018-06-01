Caesars reaches tentative agreement with Culinary Union

Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Caesars Entertainment have reached a tentative five-year labor agreement that is expected to avert a strike that could have crippled Southern Nevada’s resort corridor.

Culinary and bartender union workers leave Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 after voting whether they want to go on strike. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A representative of the union tweeted tweeted news of the settlement early Friday that will affect about a quarter of the 50,000 resort workers whose contracts expired at midnight.

“We are pleased to announce that a tentative agreement has been reached with @CaesarsEnt,” Culinary communications director Bethany Khan tweeted at about 2 a.m.

“The historic new five-year deal covers approximately 12,000 workers at nine casino resorts on the Las Vegas Strip,” the tweet said.

Details of the settlement have yet to be announced.

Union representatives had planned to meet Friday morning to make signs and to organize picket line shifts.

With a contract with Caesars near completion, the next big hurdle is settling a contract with MGM Resorts International, the largest employer of union workers on the Strip.

Penn National Gaming, Golden Entertainment and Boyd Gaming are among the other companies with properties awaiting new contracts. Several Station Casinos properties have voted for union representation, but have yet to draft initial contracts.

Among the largest properties where contracts have expired that are not a part of larger casino groups are the SLS Las Vegas, Treasure Island and the Westgate as well as downtown’s Golden Nugget, Plaza, Four Queens, Golden Gate, D, Downtown Grand and El Cortez.

Union officials met with Caesars’ management team Thursday and early Friday and indicated additional meetings with MGM would be next. Negotiators have been in contract talks since February.

About 99 percent of 25,000 workers voted May 22 to authorize a strike after contracts expired. Union leaders had the authority to order a walk-out at any time.

But many labor and industry observers viewed that move and union strike preparations as a means of applying pressure to resort management to complete contract talks.

An MGM spokeswoman said Thursday she had nothing to add to her comments to the Review-Journal on Wednesday that the company is confident that it would be able to “resolve the outstanding contract issues and come to an agreement that works for all sides.”

Caesars and MGM operate 18 of the 34 resorts that would be impacted if bartenders, guest room attendants, cocktail servers, food servers, porters, and other casino workers on the Strip and downtown Las Vegas were to walk off the job.

The casino operators have repeatedly said over the past two weeks that they expect to reach an agreement with the unions and avoid a strike that could leave guests struggling to get clean sheets and order food and drinks.

Culinary Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165 have been seeking an average annual increase of 4 percent over the next five years in workers’ wages and benefits. That equates to an increase of roughly $1 an hour for union employees.

MGM Resorts and Caesars were offering an average annual increase of about 2.7 percent, according to the unions. Consumer price inflation is forecast to grow at an annual average rate of 2 percent in the coming years.

The union also has sought additional safety measures for workers who occasionally come in contact with resort customers in hotel rooms. Stronger sexual harassment policies regarding contact with customers also has been an issue.

