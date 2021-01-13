Caesars spending $47M to upgrade Reno resort

After spending more than $100 million to develop The Row in 2019, the company is renovating 1,199 rooms at the Silver Legacy in a project due to be completed in June.

The Eldorado hotel-casino and the Silver Legacy hotel-casino are shown in downtown Reno on Wed. Oct. 22, 2008. Kevin Clifford/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is spending $47 million to upgrade its showcase downtown Reno resort property, the Silver Legacy.

The company announced Wednesday that three-quarters of the resort’s 1,600 rooms from the fifth through the 25th floor are being renovated with new furnishings, updated window treatments and drapery, bathroom modifications, the replacement of carpeting and flooring, and the addition of art and decor pieces.

The renovation of the 1,199 rooms, to be completed by June, comes on the heels of a $100 million master renovation project at The Row, a collection of downtown Reno properties owned by Reno-based Caesars. That renovation was completed in mid-2019 when the company was known as Eldorado Resorts.

The Row includes the Silver Legacy, Circus Circus Reno and the Eldorado.

“We want to give guests a visit to remember when they stay with us at Silver Legacy, and part of that memorable experience includes one of the most important elements to a trip: the hotel accommodations,” Silver Legacy Regional President and General Manager Glenn Carano said in a release. “This significant investment in our room product will help further ensure guests receive the most comfortable, enjoyable and elevated experiences during their stay at The Row Reno.”

The room renovation was contracted to a collaboration between Reno-based MBA Architecture and Design and a St. Louis-based architect, KdG.

The $100 million master renovation project included the addition of a Top Golf Swing Suite and The Spa at Silver Legacy, redesigned hotel rooms at all three Reno resorts, improvements to the carnival midway at Circus Circus Reno and the addition of new dining options.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.