Caesars Sportsbook 18-wheeler ready to roll this football season

A Caesars-branded 18-wheeler will travel to sporting events throughout the country, including two Raiders games, before a final stop at Super Bowl LVII.

The Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck Tour debuts this week in Orchard Park, New York. (Caesars Entertainment)

A rendering of fan space on the Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck Tour, which debuts this week in Orchard Park, New York. (Caesars Entertainment)

Caesars Sportsbook is leaving the chariot behind and breaking out a big rig to greet fans this football season.

A Caesars-branded 18-wheeler will travel to sporting events throughout the country, including two Raiders games, before a final stop at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

The truck features more than 1,000 square feet of space for fans to interact with, including production and podcast studios. Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions will be heavily involved, along with help from CBS Sports and ESPN, Caesars Entertainment said in a release.

“The team at Omaha could not be more excited to hit the road with our friends at Caesars this football season,” Manning said in a statement. “Alongside Caesars, we’ve designed an unforgettable live experience that is sure to delight sports fans across the country.”

The Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck Tour debuts this week at the “Monday Night Football” game between the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York, as Caesars opens its new lounge at Highmark Stadium.

Stops will include the Raiders’ game against the Saints on Oct. 30 in New Orleans and the regular-season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 8 in Las Vegas.

Caesars ambassadors, including broadcasters Kenny Mayne and Trey Wingo, will appear on the tour, along with former athletes and other celebrity guests. Events will feature tailgate-style activities, with food and large screens to watch sporting events.

Members of the Caesars Rewards loyalty program can use points for VIP experiences.

“Providing customers with memorable experiences and treating them like royalty remains a key emphasis for us,” Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital, said in a statement. “The Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck Tour is an exciting chapter in our story as we shift our marketing focus to a more localized and targeted approach in our second year.”

