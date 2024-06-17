California woman pockets $420K in off-Strip Pai Gow jackpots

Father’s Day afternoon was good to a California woman who was playing Pai Gow poker at an off-Strip casino.

Dawn from California won more than $420,000 on a Pai Gow progressive at Durango on Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Station Casinos)

She’s not of the same gender, but Father’s Day paid off for a California visitor at Durango in the southwest valley.

Dawn was playing Pai Gow poker Sunday afternoon when she won a progressive jackpot for $415,306. She also won the “Fortune Bonus” side bet for an additional $5,000.

No other details were available.

