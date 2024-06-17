99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

California woman pockets $420K in off-Strip Pai Gow jackpots

Dawn from California won more than $420,000 on a Pai Gow progressive at Durango on Sunday, June ...
Dawn from California won more than $420,000 on a Pai Gow progressive at Durango on Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Station Casinos)
More Stories
Steve Wynn, then-CEO of Wynn Resorts, delivers the keynote address at Colliers International An ...
Appeals court rejects bid to revive charges against Steve Wynn
A rendering of Wynn Al Marjan Island in the United Arab Emirates. (Courtesy Wynn Resorts Ltd.)
UAE is the potential ‘Las Vegas of the Mideast’
Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Shareholders of another Strip casino company reject smoke-free plan
People watch the Mirage volcano go off Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/La ...
Own a piece of The Mirage: Las Vegas resort prepares to sell furnishings
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2024 - 3:38 pm
 
Updated June 17, 2024 - 4:07 pm

She’s not of the same gender, but Father’s Day paid off for a California visitor at Durango in the southwest valley.

Dawn was playing Pai Gow poker Sunday afternoon when she won a progressive jackpot for $415,306. She also won the “Fortune Bonus” side bet for an additional $5,000.

No other details were available.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Strip visitor from Canada gets dealt 5 aces for $219K sidebet jackpot
recommend 2
2 jackpots totaling $265K hit at downtown casino
recommend 3
Across the spectrum: May’s top 5 jackpots across Nevada and Las Vegas Valley
recommend 4
$1.5M jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
recommend 5
Jackpots worth over $240K hit at Southern Nevada casino
recommend 6
Slots player turns $25 bet into $1.2M at Nevada casino