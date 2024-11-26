Changes coming to BetMGM Rewards, more gaming news

Additionally, an off-Strip hotel-casino has officially joined the Destination by Hyatt brand.

BetMGM, the digital gambling partnership between Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International and U.K.-based Entain plc, announced that reward points could now be combined into a single account.

The BetMGM Reward Points (BRP) consolidation means customers’ points will travel with them across multiple legal online gambling jurisdictions, including Nevada.

In August, BetMGM became the United States’ first sports betting app to offer nationwide connectivity through a single digital wallet.

Players can earn BetMGM Rewards Points and tier credits using BetMGM Sportsbook, BetMGM Casino and BetMGM Poker.

BetMGM operates in 29 markets across North America, including 26 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and Ontario.

In a press release, BetMGM’s Chief Operating Officer Adam Greenblatt said, “We are committed to streamlining the loyalty experience for our players so they can enjoy the rewards they earn wherever they are in the U.S. The BetMGM Rewards Program showcases our key differentiators — omnichannel play, the iconic hospitality and MGM Resorts International’s entertainment, and partnerships including our alliance with Marriott Bonvoy. With every bet at the sportsbook and spin of the slot you are earning rewards that can be used online or in-person.”

Below is a roundup of gaming news from Las Vegas and elsewhere.

Rio joins Destination by Hyatt Brand

Off-Strip hotel-casino Rio officially joined the Destination by Hyatt brand, completing the first part of its $340 million property-wide transformation.

Partnering with the hotel brand allows World of Hyatt members to earn and redeem points for stays, waived resort fees and other awards, according to a news release.

Phase one focused on a full redesign of the 1,500-room Ipanema Tower, along with a revamped Canteen Food Hall, 220,000 square feet of renovated meeting and convention space, an updated pool deck, new slot machines and a renovated casino floor. Several food and beverage outlets also opened. Phase two will focus on the Masquerade Tower rooms and public spaces, the release stated.

J&J Gaming expands slot route operations to Nevada

Illinois-based J&J Ventures Gaming received approval Thursday, through affiliates, from the Nevada Gaming Commission to integrate Golden Route Operations into J&J Gaming’s Nevada distributed gaming route operations.

J&J Gaming – majority-owned by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management – runs slot operations in regulated markets including Illinois, Montana, Pennsylvania and Nebraska. The approval expands the company’s operations to Nevada.

The approvals follow J&J Gaming’s previous acquisition of Golden Route Operations – Montana LLC’s distributed gaming business in September 2023, according to a news release. Combined, these acquisitions add 11,900 gaming terminals at over 1,000 partner locations to J&J Gaming’s portfolio.

Loving the lottery

The United States is the leading country for lotteries with an expected $4.39 billion in revenue in 2024, a recent report by the Japanese Online Casino Guide says.

An estimated 14.7 million play online lotteries in the U.S., more than three times the number that play in Mexico, the second-leading country by participation.

Lotteries are illegal in five U.S. states, including Nevada, which has never had one because the strong casino lobby encourages lawmakers not to support having one. Other non-lottery states are Alaska, Hawaii, Utah and Alabama.

The top five countries for lottery by revenue are the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Canada.

“These findings highlight the significant cultural and economic impact of online lotteries around the world,” said Emiko Matsuda, editor-in-chief of the Japanese Online Casino Guide.

“From the United States leading with its substantial market size to countries like Sweden and Switzerland demonstrating impressive growth rates, the global appetite for lottery games shows no signs of slowing,” Matsuda said. “This surge reflects the growing accessibility of digital platforms and the enduring appeal of chasing a life-changing win.”

Wynn UAE update

Wynn Al Marjan Island in the United Arab Emirates is more than half completed, Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts Ltd. says.

Concrete construction is finished up to the 26th floor with walls up to the 29th. Crews are completing floors at a rate of one per week with the goal of having the 1,500-unit, 1,000-foot tower topped off in December 2025.

Located on 115 acres in Ras Al Khaimah on the Arabian Gulf inlet of the Persian Gulf, the $3.9 billion resort will have the UAE’s first casino.

Sports bets limits

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is investigating whether some licensed sports wagering outlets in the state are placing limits on bettors.

The commission has requested data from some bookmakers and will analyze how they take bets before possibly drafting regulations to address problems.

Some operators have argued that limiting bets is a tool they use to manage risk and it only affects a small percentage of players. But players who have been limited say they’re being restricted because they win too frequently, cutting into a book’s profit margin. They say limiting players could drive some to illegal bookmaking markets instead.

No sports betting in Minnesota

The Minnesota Legislature’s 2024 session ended earlier this year without a proposal to make the state the 40th with legal sports wagering.

Conservatives who control the Legislature have continued to block gambling advocates’ proposals to add sports bets. They say they’ll try again in January when 2025’s 120-day session begins.

Missouri became the 39th state to legalize sports betting in the election earlier this month.