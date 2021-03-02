Clorox dubbed ‘Official Guest Disinfectant’ brand of MGM Resorts

After forming agreements with various sports leagues and professional sports teams, MGM Resorts International has a new partner entering the fold: The Clorox Company.

After forming agreements with various sports leagues and professional sports teams, MGM Resorts International has a new partner entering the fold: The Clorox Company.

The cleaning product manufacturer has been dubbed the “Official Guest Disinfectant and Hand Sanitizer Brand of MGM Resorts,” according to a Tuesday news release. The Oakland-based company will be the exclusive provider of disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer for guest use at more than 20 MGM properties in Las Vegas and across the U.S. The products will be available in hotels, restaurants, casino floors and other spaces.

“Disinfecting and hand sanitizing are key components of our Seven-Point Safety Plan, and Clorox’s century of expertise and trusted brand make it a valuable ally in our ongoing mission to build confidence at our resorts and help keep guests and employees safer,” John Flynn, MGM’s vice president of administration, said in the release.

The partnership is meant to support MGM’s seven-point health and safety plan, a set of protocols and procedures that launched in May.

“Disinfectants and hand sanitizers continue to play an important role in reducing the spread of germs and giving consumers peace of mind that their health, safety and well-being are a top priority,” Heath Rigsby, described as Clorox’s vice president of “out of home,” said. “We’re proud to be able to work with MGM Resorts to support their health and safety initiatives as they continue to welcome guests back across their properties.”

MGM shares were up 0.6 percent Tuesday morning, trading at $38.53 on the New York Stock Exchange.

