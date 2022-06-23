Commission fines Station $80K for sports-wagering violations

In a two-count, 13-page complaint, Station Casinos is accused of failing to prevent wagering on sports events that had already begun, resulting in a fine of $80,000.

The Nevada Gaming Commission fined Station Casinos Inc. and its parent company, Red Rock Resorts, $80,000 for failing to prevent its sportsbook app from taking wagers after events had taken place.

Commissioners unanimously approved a settlement with the company, after a 30-minute hearing on Thursday.

Under terms of the settlement, Station did not confirm or deny allegations made by the Nevada Gaming Control Board in a two-count, 13-page complaint originally filed in September.

Station officials admitted they failed to properly maintain virtual servers that enabled its computer software to continue to take bets after events had begun because of a lack of computer memory.

