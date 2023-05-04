67°F
Casinos & Gaming

Company selling stadium land to A’s reports quarterly earnings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2023 - 2:01 pm
 
A view of potential A's stadium site, right, where the former Wild Wild West Gambling Hall and ...
A view of potential A's stadium site, right, where the former Wild Wild West Gambling Hall and Hotel was operating on 3330 W. Tropicana Ave., near Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Red Rock Resorts Inc., recently in the spotlight for its surprising deal of a binding agreement to sell 49 acres to the Oakland A’s for a baseball stadium, on Thursday reported higher revenue in the first quarter of 2023.

The company scheduled an afternoon conference call with investors to discuss financial results. There was no indication whether it would provide further details of its plan to provide a site for a $1.5 billion, 30,000-seat indoor stadium that would be an important step in relocating the Major League Baseball franchise to Las Vegas in the next few years.

Red Rock Resorts, which owns 100 acres at the former site of the Wild Wild West casino property, would still control about 50 acres in the area once the land deal is finalized, A’s President Dave Kaval told the Review-Journal in April.

The A’s portion of land in the agreement is bordered by Dean Martin Drive to the east, Tompkins Avenue to north, Procyon Street to the west and Tropicana Avenue to the south. An additional eight acres available to the A’s is just to the west of the 49 acres, bordered by Valley View Boulevard, Tropicana and Procyon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

