Culinary asks for investigation of prospective owner of SLS Las Vegas

The Culinary Union has asked Nevada gaming regulators to investigate Alex Meruelo’s financial dealings as the Reno businessmen seeks to complete the purchase of the struggling SLS Las Vegas.

SLS Las Vegas is pictured on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkbennett

“What we have learned about Alex Meruelo is troubling and raises serious questions about his suitability to own and operate the SLS Las Vegas,” Geoconda Argüello-Kline, Secretary-Treasurer of the Culinary Union said in a statement.

Meruelo in May announced he would buy the SLS Las Vegas from San Francisco-based Stockbridge Capital Group for an undisclosed sum. Meruelo has yet to complete negotiations with SLS debt holders, including the Chinese EB-5 investors. The Nevada Gaming Control Board would then need to approve the deal. Meruelo and Stockbridge did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The union will this month launch negotiations with the SLS and several other casino operators on a new five-year contract. The SLS continues to lose money, according to a November lawsuit filed on behalf of the casino’s debt holders.

The union is seeking wage increases for employees amid strong economic growth and rising inflation.

Meruelo is already licensed by the state regulators at Grand Sierra Resort.

