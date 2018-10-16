Culinary reaches tentative deal on Treasure Island labor contract

Treasure Island, the last Strip resort without a union agreement, has reached a tentative deal with the Culinary union.

The Mirage and Treasure Island casino-hotels in Las Vegas are seen on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

A spokeswoman for Culinary Local 226 said a five-year contract covering 1,500 employees was reached late Monday with management of Treasure Island. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed and a ratification vote has yet to be scheduled.

Negotiations are scheduled Tuesday for the two remaining casinos without a contract, D Las Vegas and Golden Gate, both downtown Las Vegas properties owned by Derek and Gregory Stevens.

The union began negotiating contracts early this year and reached its first settlements with Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International properties in June. Through late spring, summer and early fall, a total of 32 properties struck union deals.

The union has not disclosed terms of their agreements, but has said they are “the strongest economic package ever negotiated with the highest wage increases and healthcare and pension benefits for workers.” Agreements also have included assurances for worker security regarding sexual harassment, workloads, technology, and immigration.

