Culinary Union members face trespass charges in protest at Virgin Las Vegas

Culinary protesters and two union officials moved from Harmon Avenue to the resort’s porte-cochere and sat down. About 23 protesters were then arrested.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers use zip ties as they detain about two dozen Virgin Las Vegas workers who were involved in a protest at the property on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (Culinary Union Local 226)

Nearly two dozen Culinary Union members sit down in the entrance to Virgin Las Vegas during a protest on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (Culinary Union Local 226).

Nearly two dozen picketing Culinary Union members were accused of trespass and arrested during a protest that turned into a sit-down at Virgin Las Vegas on Thursday evening.

On a post on X, union officials said the protest began on Harmon Avenue, but workers and two union officials then moved to the resort’s porte-cochere and sat down. About 23 protesters were then arrested, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge and President Diana Valles were with the protesters.

“During a Culinary Union protest, several culinary members entered into Virgin Hotel and Casino property,” Metro Lt. Nick Jones stated in a text. “Virgin management asked them to leave which they refused. Virgin management asked for LVMPD to assist with trespass. After the protesters refused to leave property, they were placed under arrest for trespass. 23 protesters were subsequently cited and released.”

The resort, about a mile west of the Strip, has been locked in a labor dispute with the union. The previous contract expired 15 months ago, the union said.

“We took negotiations to the streets this evening to send a clear message to Virgin Las Vegas that it’s time to do right by their workers,” Pappageorge said in the news release on X. He said the last table negotiations were in July and Virgin officials have stuck to no pay increases in the first three years of a proposed five-year contract.

In May, 700 plus hospitality workers went on strike against Virgin Las Vegas. The strike, the first for Culinary Union in 22 years, was maintained 24/7 over 48-hours and impacted all major areas of operations at the resort, according to a union release.

“There is an on-going labor dispute at the Virgin Las Vegas and the Culinary Union is urging customers and community allies to not cross an active picket line at the Virgin Las Vegas and will be encouraging visitors to cancel their reservation, check out of the property, and choose a union accommodation,” a union release states.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is owned by JC Hospitality, LLC, in partnership with Juniper Capital Partners LLC of Scottsdale, Arizona, Fengate Asset Management of Toronto, and the LiUNA Pension Fund of Eastern and Central Canada.

