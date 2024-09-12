Data breach affects customers at Nevada casino

More than 55,000 customers at a Nevada resort-casino were notified of some personal information that could have been leaked in a July cybersecurity incident.

Riverside resort-casino told its customers and various state regulators of the data breach on Sept. 5, according to a notification letter signed by General Manager Matthew Laughlin. It said the 58-year-old property found an external system breach on July 25 and determined which individuals may have had their information compromised on Aug. 9.

Riverside officials said names and social security numbers may have been taken from the cyber breach. The casino offered affected customers one year of free credit monitoring services and fraud assistance, according to the notification letter sent to those customers and shared with various state regulators.

Attorneys representing the resort-casino estimated that 55,155 people were affected by the breach, according to a filing to the Maine Office of the Attorney General.

The property’s management said it had not found cases of fraud or identity theft as of the Sept. 5 letter.

“Data security is one of our highest priorities. Upon detecting this incident, we moved quickly to initiate an investigation. We promptly disabled all relevant accounts and worked with our third-party specialists to confirm the security of our environment,” Laughlin said in the notification letter. “Again, we take the protection and proper use of personal information seriously.”

A class-action lawsuit was filed against Riverside on Wednesday, according to fillings in the U.S. District Court in Nevada. A Massachusetts resident accused the property of negligence, breach of implied contract and unjust enrichment. It seeks damages and other relief via jury trial.

