Downtown Grand’s ‘Gallery Tower’ accepting reservations in September

After 18 months of construction, the tower is accepting reservations for stays beginning Sept. 22.

The Gallery Tower expansion, right, at the Downtown Grand in Las Vegas Friday, July 31, 2020. The new tower is accepting reservations for stays beginning Sept. 22. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Gallery Tower expansion at the Downtown Grand in Las Vegas Friday, July 31, 2020. The new tower is accepting reservations for stays beginning Sept. 22. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Guest rooms in the Gallery Tower expansion at the Downtown Grand in Las Vegas Friday, July 31, 2020. The new tower is accepting reservations for stays beginning Sept. 22. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Downtown Grand has officially christened its latest expansion Gallery Tower, named for the art program that will be displayed throughout the property.

“The downtown vibe and the downtown community is very art-centric,” said general manager Kevin Glass. “When we really started to look at the design of the property, we had some unique opportunities to do something different. … Art just seemed to fit.”

Glass described the new tower as having social media-friendly art installations, murals inside and outside curated from independent artists and an augmented reality experience in select rooms that guests can control with a tablet.

“I think people are going to want to take a lot of Instagram photos and really be a part of what we’ve got going on,” he said.

The team of contributing artists and their work have yet to be announced.

The addition brings 495 rooms — including studio units, one-bedroom suites and 1,500-square-foot presidential suites — to the property, for a total of 1,124 rooms.

The hotel-casino has also expanded its fitness center to accommodate additional guests.

The property’s third tower expansion will open as downtown and the greater Las Vegas valley face less foot traffic from visitors. Glass said visitation numbers aren’t where they were before the pandemic, but the Downtown Grand is still seeing “some great numbers.”

“We’re excited,” he said. “People will want to come to a brand new, fresh room product. We think that will set us aside from the competition.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.