Downtown Las Vegas casino offering pickleball deals to locals

Pickleball players tired of waiting for court space at public parks can play the game with a view through a downtown Las Vegas casino’s temporary promotion.

The Plaza hotel-casino is offering special pickleball deals to locals in September. (Plaza hotel-casino)

FILE--Pickleball players, from left, Jessica Hollern of Clermont, Fla., Dionne Hardin of Cadiz, Ky., Tom Dulkis of Clermont, Fla., and Justin Petrulak of Clermont, Fla. play a social between tournament games on the first day of the Third Annual Las Vegas Pickleball Open at the Plaza in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. The casino is offering special pickleball deals to locals in September. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal/File) @KMCannonPhoto

The Plaza is offering free lessons, free open play during special hours and discounted equipment rentals in September, the hotel-casino said in a Monday press release.

The property has 13 rooftop pickleball courts, open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Free open court sessions are available to people showing a Nevada ID every Sunday and Monday from 5 to 7 p.m., according to the release. Equipment rentals will also be discounted by 50 percent, to $5, and parking will be validated.

Court reservations can be made online. A one-hour reservation typically costs a non-hotel guest $20 for locals and $30 for visitors.

New players can also improve their skills during clinics led by certified instructors at 8 a.m. on Saturdays. The property also hosts round robin tournaments at 7 p.m. on Fridays and 8 a.m. on Saturdays, for a $10 entry.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.