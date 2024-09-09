Downtown Las Vegas casino offering pickleball deals to locals
Pickleball players tired of waiting for court space at public parks can play the game with a view through a downtown Las Vegas casino’s temporary promotion.
The Plaza is offering free lessons, free open play during special hours and discounted equipment rentals in September, the hotel-casino said in a Monday press release.
The property has 13 rooftop pickleball courts, open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Free open court sessions are available to people showing a Nevada ID every Sunday and Monday from 5 to 7 p.m., according to the release. Equipment rentals will also be discounted by 50 percent, to $5, and parking will be validated.
Court reservations can be made online. A one-hour reservation typically costs a non-hotel guest $20 for locals and $30 for visitors.
New players can also improve their skills during clinics led by certified instructors at 8 a.m. on Saturdays. The property also hosts round robin tournaments at 7 p.m. on Fridays and 8 a.m. on Saturdays, for a $10 entry.
Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.