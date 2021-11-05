Downtown Las Vegas visitor wins over $100K at resort
The “lucky guest” won $112,500 on the Lock It Link slots.
What a fun way to begin November and the holiday season.
On Friday, the Circa resort in downtown Las Vegas said, via Twitter, that a “lucky guest” won $112,500 on the Lock It Link slots.
Circa said the Lock It Link is $150 a spin.
The Circa, which opened in October 2020, is the first built-from-the-ground-up casino since 1980 in downtown Las Vegas.
🎰 JACKPOT 🎰
A lucky guest is kicking off their weekend $112,500 richer by hitting it big on our popular Lock It Link slots.
Happy Friday! 💰 🤑#CircaLasVegas #DTLV pic.twitter.com/P78lAvN2Pl
— Circa Las Vegas (@CircaLasVegas) November 5, 2021