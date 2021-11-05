80°F
Downtown Las Vegas visitor wins over $100K at resort

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2021 - 4:22 pm
 
(Circa Las Vegas via Twitter)
(Circa Las Vegas via Twitter)

What a fun way to begin November and the holiday season.

On Friday, the Circa resort in downtown Las Vegas said, via Twitter, that a “lucky guest” won $112,500 on the Lock It Link slots.

Circa said the Lock It Link is $150 a spin.

The Circa, which opened in October 2020, is the first built-from-the-ground-up casino since 1980 in downtown Las Vegas.

