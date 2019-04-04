MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Casinos & Gaming

Elaine Wynn rejects blame for hiding sexual misconduct settlement — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2019 - 7:32 am
 
Updated April 4, 2019 - 8:18 pm

BOSTON — Elaine Wynn never told gaming regulators what she knew of a sexual encounter Steve Wynn had with a manicurist and the subsequent $7.5 million settlement payment because, she said, people she trusted told her the matter was appropriately handled.

Her testimony Thursday came as the Massachusetts Gaming Commission wrapped up three days of adjudicatory hearings that will determine whether Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts Ltd. will be allowed to keep its gaming license. An investigative arm of the commission found company executives failed to disclose the settlement payment in 2014, when it was applying for the license. Wynn Resorts needs its Massachusetts gaming license to open its $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor resort in Everett on June 23.

The five-member commission will meet behind closed doors to review testimony and a 199-page report before making a decision on what, if anything, will be done. The commission’s findings will be released in writing, and the work is expected to take several days to complete.

The commission could revoke the company’s license, approve licensing conditionally or fine the company.

Allegations of sexual misconduct against Steve Wynn were first reported in January 2018 by The Wall Street Journal. Just over a week after the allegations surfaced, Wynn resigned as the company’s chairman and CEO. Within two months he had divested all financial holdings and had been evicted from a villa where he lived at the resort. He has denied having nonconsensual relationships with company employees.

Email ‘out of the blue’

Elaine Wynn, co-founder and largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts and president of the Nevada State Board of Education, said she first learned of a sexual misconduct allegation against Steve Wynn in 2009.

She said she was alarmed when, in the midst of her divorce proceedings with Steve Wynn, she received an email “out of the blue” alleging he had raped a Wynn Resorts employee in 2005.

Elaine Wynn said she informed then-corporate counsel Kim Sinatra and consulted with outside counsel and longtime Wynn family friend Frank Schreck. Elaine Wynn was satisfied Sinatra and Schreck had resolved the matter — the settlement came from Steve Wynn’s own money — so the payoff didn’t concern the company.

“At the time, Ms. Wynn had no reason to doubt Ms. Sinatra and reasonably believed that Ms. Sinatra and Mr. Schreck and the company’s attorneys knew best how such allegations should be handled,” the commission’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau report said.

The matter didn’t come up again until Elaine Wynn referenced it in a cross claim involving the company’s lawsuit with Japanese businessman and former Wynn partner Kazuo Okada that began in 2012.

By then, efforts were being made to oust Elaine Wynn from the board of directors. She had sensed a change in attitude from the board after the cross claim was filed, and she attempted to stay on the board even while her ex-husband continued to lead the company.

“I found I was being referred to as a bitter, cynical ex-wife,” she told the commission.

The issue surfaced again after The Wall Street Journal published its story about the settlement and other allegations against Steve Wynn.

Protecting Wynn

Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox also was in the spotlight Thursday morning as commissioners concluded their questions from testimony he delivered Wednesday night.

Maddox said Thursday that Sinatra did more to protect Steve Wynn than the company, and that she was weak on regulatory compliance.

These qualities led Maddox to replace her, he said. Longtime Las Vegas gaming attorney Ellen Whittemore was named general counsel the day after Sinatra left the company.

Las Vegas Review-Journal efforts to reach Sinatra were unsuccessful Thursday.

Under intense questioning from Commissioner Gayle Cameron and Chief Enforcement Counsel Loretta Lillios, Maddox said he directed the removal of Steve Wynn, the man who hired him, from the company without any severance payment.

After Cameron questioned Maddox’s leadership ability, with several subordinates failing to inform him of details about Steve Wynn’s encounters and settlement payments, he responded that at the time most were focused on keeping the company afloat while it was awaiting resolution of the Okada litigation that could have cost the company billions of dollars.

He told commissioners his ability to oust Wynn and help start a number of corporate policy changes, some directly addressing harassment issues, led to a corporate culture change that he wants to bring to Massachusetts.

“I think the tone at the top is different now. It’s not about one man,” Maddox said. “I’m the exact right person at this time to make Wynn Resorts a great company.”

Wynn Chairman Phil Satre, who testified earlier in the hearing, said the company has improved as a result of the scrutiny.

“As we lead this company into the future, we are committed to implementing and enforcing industry-leading policies for compliance and meeting the highest standards of excellence,” he said.

When the Nevada Gaming Commission considered discipline against Wynn Resorts for the same allegations against its former chairman and CEO and how executives handled them, the company was fined a record $20 million. The license was not revoked or modified.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

Business Videos
Nevada shoppers react to Smith’s no longer accepting Visa credit cards
On March 1, Smith’s announced that it would no longer be accepting Visa credit cards at any of its 142 supermarkets, including the 45 in Nevada.
Massachusetts Gaming Commission asks how long Wynn executives knew about misconduct
Business reporter Rick Velotta gives an update on the adjudicatory hearing on the suitability of Wynn Resorts to retain its gaming license in Massachusetts.
Henderson app developer part of Startup in Residence
Henderson based developers of the app On Point Barricade are taking part in Startup in Residence, a North America program dedicated to pairing tech companies with governments. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sam's Town employees and customers talk of their love for the iconic casino
Longtime Sam's Town employees and customers love each other and love their casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas apartments rents
Las Vegas’ apartment market has accelerated in recent years. Developers are packing the suburbs with projects, landlords are on a buying spree, and tenants have filled buildings.
William Boyd talks about the birth of Sam's Town
On the eve of the 40th anniversary of Sam's Town, William Boyd, executive chairman of Boyd Gaming and son of hotel namesake Sam Boyd, talks about how the casino became one of the first local properties in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
High Roller observation wheel turns five
The world’s tallest observation wheel celebrates it’s fifth year on Sunday, March 31, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Escape Room Industry Growing In Las Vegas
Escapology employees discuss the growing escape room industry in the U.S. and Las Vegas. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Impact of parking fees on visiting the Las Vegas Strip
There are no data showing a relationship between Strip resort and parking fees and the number of out-of-state visitors to Las Vegas. But there are data showing a relationship between Strip parking fees and the number of local visitors to the the Strip. ‘’As a local, I find myself picking hotels I visit for dinner or entertainment, based on whether they charge for parking or not,”’ said David Perisset, the owner of Exotics Racing. ‘’It is not a matter of money, more of principle.’’ A 2018 survey by the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance found 36.9 percent of Clark County residents reported avoiding parking at Strip casinos that charge for parking. 29.1 percent reported avoiding using any services from a Strip casino that charges for parking.
MGM's sports betting deals
MGM Resorts International signed a sports betting sponsorship agreement with the NBA in July It was the first professional sports league to have official ties with a legal sports betting house. The deal came just two months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a law prohibiting sports betting in most states. In October, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the NHL. In November, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the MLB. Financial terms of Tuesday’s deal and earlier partnerships have not been announced.
Faraday puts Las Vegas land on the market
Nearly two years after Faraday Future bailed on its North Las Vegas auto factory, the company has put its land up for sale. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
El Cortez owner Kenny Epstein on running the iconic property
Kenny Epstein, owner of the El Cortez Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, talks about Jackie Gaughan mentorship and answers rumors about bodies in the basement at the mob-era casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
LVCVA recommends construction of underground people mover
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced the recommendation for an underground people mover for the convention center. The system would have the potential to expand and connect Downtown and the resort corridor all the way to McCarran. (Michael Quine/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA/Boring Company Press Conference
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced a collaboration with Elon Musk's The Boring Company to develop and operate an autonomous people mover system for the Las Vegas Convention Center District.
International Pizza Expo includes green and gluten free
The International Pizza Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center included companies focused on vegan and gluten free, and plant-based pizza boxes. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
International Pizza Expo kicks off in Las Vegas
The first day of the International Pizza Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center is everything Pizza. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
T-Mobile program aids guests with sensory needs
A program at T-Mobile Arena is designed to provide a more sensory friendly experience for guests.
Photo Booth Expo
Danielle May talks about how Simple Booth transformed her Volkswagen bus into a business.
Nevada Gaming Commission's highest fines
The highest fines assessed by the Nevada Gaming Commission, according to commission Chairman Tony Alamo: 1) Wynn Resorts Ltd., $20 million, 2019 2) CG Technology (then known as Cantor G&W Holdings), $5.5 million, 2014 3) The Mirage, $5 million ($3 million fine, $2 million compensatory payment), 2003 4) Stardust, $3 million, 1985 5) Santa Fe Station, $2.2 million ($1.5 million fine, $700,000 compensatory payment), 2005 6) Las Vegas Sands, $2 million, 2016 7) CG Technology, $1.75 million, 2018 8) CG Technology, $1.5 million (also $25,000 in escrow for underpaid patrons), 2016 9) Caesars Entertainment, $1.5 million, 2015 10) Imperial Palace, $1.5 million, 1989 11) Peppermill Casinos, $1 million, 2014
Tiny Pipe Home vs Shipping Crate
A Tiny pipe home was displayed at the International Builders Show this week in Las Vegas.
Auto repair shortage affects Las Vegas
The auto repair industry is facing a national shortage of workers.
Franchising industry booming
Experts say Las Vegas is a hotbed for the franchise industry.
Africa Love owner talks about his store in Las Vegas
Mara Diakhate, owner of Africa Love, gift and decor store, talks about his store in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Developer gets approval to build homes at Bonnie Springs
The Clark County Planning Commission has approved a plan to build 20 homes on the site of Bonnie Springs Ranch. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dig This opens new location In Las Vegas
Remember when you were a kid and played with construction toys in the sand box? Dig This Las Vegas has the same idea, except instead of toy bulldozers, you get to play with the real thing. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Town Square developer Jim Stuart building again in Las Vegas
Las Vegas’ real estate bubble took developers on a wild ride, something Jim Stuart knows all too well. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Salon opens at Veterans Village
T.H.E. Salon, owned by Nicole Christie, celebrated their opening at the Veterans Village with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Southwest Airlines considering Las Vegas-Hawaii flights
Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly says the airline is "very focused" on Hawaii. Hawaiians have a strong presence in Las Vegas.The city’s unofficial status is “Hawaii’s ninth island.” In 2018, at least 2,958 people from Hawaii moved to Nevada. Of those, 88.7 percent moved into Clark County, according to driver license surrender data. According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, 310,249 people came to Las Vegas from Hawaii in 2018.
Fewer Nevadans are celebrating Valentine's Day
Fewer Nevadans are celebrating Valentine's Day. About 1.2 million Nevadans are expected to celebrate this year, a 5 percent drop from 2018. A growing number of people consider Valentine’s Day over-commercialized. Others weren’t interested in the holiday or had nobody to celebrate with. But spending is expected to rise. Those who do celebrate are buying for more people. The average American is expected to spend about $162 this year for Valentine’s Day, a 57 percent jump from a decade prior. Katherine Cullen, director of industry and consumer insights at NRF
Foreclosures of mansions in Las Vegas
Las Vegas was ground zero for America's foreclosure crisis after the housing bubble burst. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing