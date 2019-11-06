Eldorado Resorts targets 1st-quarter close for Caesars acquisition

The announcement came after the Reno-based company reported solid third quarter earnings, with a record third-quarter adjusted cash flow of $197.8 million.

The Eldorado Resort Casino in Reno on Monday June 24, 2019 (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. A casino juggernaut was formed on June 24 when Eldorado Resorts announced it was buying Caesars Entertainment Corp. for $17.3 billion. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Thomas Reeg (Courtesy of Eldorado Resorts)

Eldorado Resorts CEO Thomas Reeg told investors Wednesday that he expects the company to close its acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corp. within the first three months of next year.

“We’re still targeting a first half of 2020 closing date,” Reeg said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call. “If I were to place a bet today, I’d be betting on a first quarter close versus a second quarter close. But we’re going through regulatory and antitrust in real time.”

The announcement came after the Reno-based company reported solid third quarter earnings, with a record third-quarter adjusted cash flow of $197.8 million, up 7.9 percent from the same period last year on a same-store basis.

Reeg pointed to the company’s margin enhancement and operating efficiency initiatives, along with revenue recognition from new sports betting partnerships, as drivers for this growth.

