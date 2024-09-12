Elevators down at off-Strip hotel-casino

Guest elevators at Oyo hotel-casino, 115 E Tropicana Ave., are seen with "out of service" signs on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (McKenna Ross/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elevator issues at an off-Strip casino are causing headaches and concerns for some hotel guests.

Oyo hotel-casino, located east of the Strip on Tropicana Avenue, had most of its public elevators down as of Wednesday, signs in front of the elevator banks showed. Guests were frustrated enough to take to online reviewing sites – and some filed complaints with Clark County officials.

A complaint submitted to Clark County’s fire code compliance department on Monday noted the elevators were down, except one service elevator that guests could use.

“At one point, none of the elevators were operational and guests had to walk up stairs,” according to the complaint, which county officials say was filed to the incorrect department. “This was an issue as the reporting person stated their spouse was handicapped.”

Oyo representatives did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.

Elevator inspection reports, managed by the mechanical compliance section of Nevada’s Department of Business and Industry, indicate operational permits could be part of the problem. Nevada law prohibits elevators from operating without an active permit. Elevators are required to be inspected annually.

It’s unclear how long the elevators have been an issue. A July 8 complaint also filed with Clark County stated the public elevators were down then, as well. Online reviews on TripAdvisor suggest at least some elevators were non-operational or had spotty service as far back as March.

Clark County officials said they are not responsible for monitoring permits and inspections of elevators and may only be involved with them if a code enforcement case has been initiated. None are active as of Wednesday and the business did not have any complaints against them submitted to the Building Department, a spokesperson said.

At Oyo, multiple elevators were without operating permits at various times of inspection, according to inspection reports. Others were made non-operational after passenger entrapments reported on Aug. 30 and Sept. 7. No injuries were reported.

