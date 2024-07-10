Execs with Mirage connections to join Gaming Hall of Fame

They will be honored in a ceremony when the American Gaming Association meets for the Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas in October.

Three gaming industry executives with connections to The Mirage will be inducted to the American Gaming Association’s Gaming Hall of Fame in a fall ceremony.

Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International, operator of The Mirage and a former AGA chairman, and two Day 1 Mirage employees — Alan Feldman, director of strategic initiatives and a distinguished fellow in responsible gaming for the UNLV International Gaming Institute; and Debi Nutton, a board member for Everi Holdings — will join the Hall of Fame when when the association meets at the Global Gaming Expo in October.

The three honorees were selected by a nine-member independent panel of gaming executives.

“From helping transform tribal gaming and pioneering responsible gaming research to blazing new paths in casino operations, Jim, Alan and Debi have been integral to shaping the modern gaming industry,” said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller.

Since 1989, the Gaming Hall of Fame has recognized gaming icons and leaders for their enduring influence on the industry.

A gaming and hospitality industry veteran with more than 44 years of experience, Allen has overseen all gaming, hospitality and entertainment operations for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including leading the tribe’s 2007 acquisition of Hard Rock International.

Feldman is a leading expert in responsible gaming and headed MGM Resorts International’s responsible gaming initiatives for 30 years. The company was known as MGM Mirage when that property opened in 1989 when Feldman served as a spokesman for the company.

Nutton currently serves as a board member at Everi Holdings while also helming her business as a gaming consultant and executive coach. Her career in the gaming industry began in 1980 as one of the few female dice dealers on the Las Vegas Strip. Over her 24-year tenure with MGM and Mirage, she rose to senior vice president of casino operations and marketing for MGM and Bellagio before assuming the role of executive vice president of casino operations at Wynn Resorts in 2013.

