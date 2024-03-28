Explore the Tropicana’s glory days in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

April 4, 1957: Tropicana Hotel opens with 300 rooms on 17 acres. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A tower is seen under conservation at the Tropicana Las Vegas in 1982. (Review-Journal file)

Showgirls from "Folies Bergere" getting ready for a show in their dressing room at the Tropicana hotel and casino at the southeast corner of East Tropicana Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard. Folies Bergere is Las Vegas' longest-running show that opened in 1959. The show was revamped this year and is called "The Best of the Folies Bergere ... Sexier than Ever". A short article about the show is in the paper 1997-11-07 page 14J.

Shown together at the Tropicana, June 19, 1958 in Las Vegas, attending Eddie Fisher's opening. Left to right: Eddie Fisher, Eddie Cantor and Sammy Davis Jr. (AP Photo)

Christine Toly dealing "face-up" blackjack to tourists at the Tropicana Hotel's "Learning 21" table. This is the first in a weekly series explaining some of the casino games available in Nevada. Location is the Tropicana Hotel & Casino at the southeast corner of East Tropicana Avenue and South Las Vegas Boulevard. In paper 1994-03-01 page 1C. (Review-Journal file)

Siegfried and Roy at the Tropicana in May 1985. (Courtesy photo)

A pair of famous hand holders, Elizabeth Taylor and Eddie Fisher, poses on the stage of the Tropicana Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 12, 1959 where Fisher ended a singing engagement. He and Liz plan to be married after he obtains a Nevada divorce from Debbie Reynolds. A European honeymoon will follow. (AP Photo/Harold Filan)

The cast of "Folies Bergere" pose under the marquee of the Tropicana hotel-casino Oct. 17, 1975. (File photo)

Elizabeth Taylor, in the audience at far right, listens as Eddie Fisher sings love songs to her during his closing show at the Tropicana Hotel, the same day that they planned to marry in Las Vegas, May 12, 1959. (AP Photo/Harold Filan)

RJ FILE*** DUANE PROKOP/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Entertainer Wayne Newton performs during the opening night of his limited-engagement production 'Once Before I Go' at the Tropicana hotel-casino October 28, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Duane Prokop

RJ FILE*** JANE KALINOWSKY/REVIEW-JOURNAL Kim Denmark, a dancer with Folies Bergere at the Tropicana hotel-casino, sits backstage before the start of the show Thursday, April 5, 2007, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas showgirls are considered one of the "Seven Wonders of Las Vegas." JANE KALINOWSKY/REVIEW-JOURNAL Kim Denmark performs as a Folies Bergere at the Tropicana, which is one of the "seven wonders of Las Vegas." Photographed on April 5, 2007.

A lounge at the Tropicana Las Vegas is seen in this undated file photo. (Review-Journal file)

JOHN GURZINSKI/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL The gaming area was busy Tuesday March 24, 2009 at the Tropicana Hotel.

People relaxing in lounge chairs at the swimming pool at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino 3801 South Las Vegas Boulevard on April 24, 1987. (Review-Journal file)

A showgirl performs in the Strips longest running show "Les Folies Bergere" at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2009, in Las Vegas. The Tropicana announced Thursday that the iconic show will end it's 49-year run on March 28.

Images are of the Tropicana Hotel and Casino, included in the shots is the Tropicana sign, which advertises Folies Bergere 81 along with double odds on craps, and NBC’s Las Vegas Gambit, starring Wink Martindale. The shots are for a story that was published on August 18, page 01b, concerning itself with a $31 million that from the Tropicana Hotel-Casino since Ramada purchased the resort in 1979. The article was a reaction to a Wall Street Journal article that appeared the previous day. (Review-Journal file)

Showgirls in “Folies Bergere” perform at the Tropicana Las Vegas in this undated file photo. (Review-Journal file)

DUANE PROKOP/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL The Las Vegas Strip, including the Tropicana hotel-casino, Hooters hotel-casino and the Excalibur hotel-casino, is shown from the M Resort hotel-casino blimp on March 18, 2009, in Las Vegas. Duane Prokop DUANE PROKOP/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL The Las Vegas Strip, including the Tropicana hotel-casino, Hooters hotel-casino and the Excalibur hotel-casino, is shown from the M Resort hotel-casino blimp on March 18, 2009, in Las Vegas.

Robbie Knievel successfully lands after jumping his motorcycle over 30 limousines at the Tropicana Hotel in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, Feb. 24, 1998. Knievel traveled at nearly 100 mph to set the distance record of more than 230 feet. The jump was part of a two-hour television special. (AP Photo/Jeff Scheid)

Elizabeth Taylor, right, and Eddie Fisher, left, discuss wedding plans with Sammy Davis, Jr. shortly before dawn at the Hotel Tropicana, April 2, 1959, Las Vegas, Nev. The actress and Fisher said where they will marry depends on what Debbie Reynolds Fishers ex-wife, says. If Miss Reynolds agrees to a quickie Nevada divorce, Liz and Eddie will wed here, otherwise Mexico. (AP Photo)

** FILE ** In this April 14, 1997 file photo, showgirls perform one of their acts during a dress rehearsal for the new edition of "The Best of the Folies Bergere...Sexier Than Ever" show at the Tropicana Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The Folies Bergere, is hanging up its feathers after 49 years at the Tropicana hotel-casino. Casino executives announced, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2009, that the show will close March 28 to make room for an undisclosed new production. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, file)

Twenty-month-old Billy Winkler of North Hollywood, Calif., reacts as he is being held by boxing legend Muhammad Ali during the Living Legends of Sports Weekend at the Tropicana Resort and Casino, Saturday, May 10, 1997, in Las Vegas. Ali, along with some 60 Hall of Famers, signed autographs and had their pictures take with the public. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Geust of honor Cheryl Mercereau of Denver, Colo., flanked by show girls Ciara Cornett, left, and Kaleigh Jones, gambles after the reopening ceremony of the Tropicana hotel-casino, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Tropicana hotel-casino as seen Friday, June 15, 2012. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

FILE - In this May 20, 1957 file photo, Actress Rhonda Fleming blossoms out as a singer and dancer in the first night club appearance of her career at the New Tropicana hotel in Las Vegas. Actress Rhonda Fleming, the fiery redhead who appeared with Burt Lancaster, Kirk Douglas, Charlton Heston, Ronald Reagan and other film stars of the 1940s and 1950s, has died, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. She was 97. (AP Photo/David Smith, File)

RJ FILE*** The Folies Bergere performance at the Tropicana Hotel Casino Thursday July 15, 2004. CRAIG L. MORAN/REVIEW-JOURNAL

Murray Sawchuck, "aka Murray The Magician," outside Tropicana on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Folies Bergere cast members toast the audience (consisting mostly of alumni) inside the Tiffany Theater at the Tropicana after the final performance of the longest-running show on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday, March 28, 2009. The show, that helped make feathered showgirls the image of Las Vegas, closed after 49 years. Hotel officials estimate the revue will have logged more than 29,000 performances since Christmas of 1959.

Showgirls perform in Les Folies Bergere at the Tropicana hotel-casino on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2009, in Las Vegas. The Tropicana announced Thursday that the iconic show will end it's 49-year run on March 28.