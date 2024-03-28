Explore the Tropicana’s glory days in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
The Tropicana is closing after 67 years on the Strip. Take a trip down memory lane.
The Tropicana, which closes its doors April 2, has a rich history filled with celebrities and entertainers since its 1957 opening.
Bally’s Corp., operators of the resort at Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue, plans to turn 9 acres of its 35-acre site into a Major League Baseball stadium pending the relocation of the Oakland A’s.
But during its heyday Rat Packers Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. spent time at the Trop. Actress Elizabeth Taylor was on hand when her future husband Eddie Fisher performed there. Boxers Joe Louis and Muhammad Ali made appearances there. Famed Strip magicians Siegfried & Roy and Lance Burton also appeared in Trop showrooms.
And, of course, the famed Folies Bergere showgirls, part of the longest-running production in Las Vegas history, performed there for more than 50 years.