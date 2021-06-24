A grand debut Resorts World Las Vegas is the first new casino-resort to be constructed on the Strip in more than a decade. At $4.3 billion, the 3,506-room Resorts World is the most expensive hotel-casino ever built in Nevada. Among its features are high-tech LED screens throughout the property, three hotels, nine pools, 117,000 square feet of gaming space, 70,000 square feet of dining and retail space and 250,000 square feet of meeting and banquet space. For more stories about Resorts World, click here.

Paul Steelman, architect for Resorts World "This building is shimmering and alive! ... And when it's alive, that's what Las Vegas is."

Three hotels, three entrances Three Hilton brands reside within the towers of Resorts World Las Vegas and each brand has its own entry and porte-cochere. Guests can access their hotel without having to wend their way through a casino.

HOVER OVER IMAGES FOR MORE INFO Crockfords Las Vegas Crockfords is one of only eight properties in Hilton's luxury LXR brand. The Las Vegas hotel's 236 guestrooms and suites fill floors 60 through 66 of the east tower. They range in size from 550 to 7,000 square feet. Amenities include such as butler service, full room service, and access to private gaming salons. Conrad Las Vegas Conrad Las Vegas is Hilton’s contemporary luxury brand. With 1,496 rooms and suites, it occupies floors 15 through 59 of the east tower. Rooms range from 550 to 2,800 square feet and curated art can be found in the lobby, hallways and rooms. Las Vegas Hilton The Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World has roughly 1,774 rooms ranging from 400 to 3,300 square feet, filling the entire west tower. More affordable than either Conrad Las Vegas and Crockfords, the rooms are described by Resorts World as having “smart, luxurious amenities in a comfortable and refined setting."

The mesh behind the imagery LED mesh is quickly becoming the preferred LED light because of high transparency, mobility and slim design. Its flexibility allows installation for stage backdrops or even for converting an entire building into a large media façade.

LED curtains This LED mesh product, sometimes called LED curtains, features lightweight aluminum slot and is both cost-effective and visually effective at a large scale. Wind-through The wind-through design can reduce the wind resistance by as much as 35 percent and minimize the fabrication costs of the supporting framework due to decreased wind-load calculations and lightweight qualities. High transparency The LED curtains can withstand extreme weather conditions. Pixel pitch options have transparency rates from 50 percent to 80 percent, so incoming daylight and viewing from within are only partially compromised. Pitch pixel range of 50mm LED profiles can be angled downward up to 20 degrees so that they are aimed more accurately toward viewers at street level. It's highly visible to the outside world and allows 50 percent light pass-through, so guests inside the rooms can still see out.

The Globe A notable piece at Resorts World is The Globe, comprising 8,640 triangular panels joined together to project dynamic and interactive imagery. The 50-foot diameter globe, situated in The District retail shopping complex, is expected to be built by the time the property opens Thursday, though the video content won’t be ready until early July. The resort is getting help from two Hollywood content producers with The Globe’s videos.

Pattern of screens The sphere consists of 31 triangular LED module types built into 22 different triangular cabinet types, totaling 8640 modules in 2160 cabinets. Structural Design 360-degree aluminum structural design with adjustable brightness.

WIREFRAME EARTH SPACE THE MOON FOREST MOUNT RUSHMORE

Quite a splash Located on the resort’s fifth floor, the largest elevated pool complex on the Strip features nine pools. Among them: Main Pool – Features daybeds, wet-deck chairs and a retail store. Family Pool – A shallow pool with water features and cabanas. Bimini Pool – Includes activity pool and jacuzzi, a large bar and a grass area with interactive lawn games. Cabana Pool – An exclusive area of the pool deck is reserved for the property’s VIP guests. VIP Pool – Features include two pools, including the Strip’s only infinity pool with skyline views, as well as daybeds, cabanas and a bar. Guests must be 21, and reservations are required.

The District More than 40 beverage outlets and multiple retail shops and stores fill the venue.

Level 1 A. Wally’s Wine: Fine wine, spirits & food specialties B. Fred Segal: Men's clothing, accessories C. Miss Behave Beauty Bar*: Hair, Make-up and Lashes D. Red Tail: Social gaming bar and karaoke lounge E. Fuhu: Contemporary Asian cuisine in an experiential venue F. Fred Segal: Women's clothing, beauty, gifts G. Mulberry Street Pizza*: Thin-slice pies, specialty toppings H. Aubi & Ramsa: Alcohol-infused ice cream I. Twila True: Fine jewelry and watches J. Judith Leiber: Luxury crystal-encrusted handbags K. Herve Leger: Women's clothing L. Craig's Vegan: Plant-based ice cream shop M. ¡Viva!: Regional Mexican cuisine N. Kusa Nori: Sushi bar, teppanyaki grills O. Bar Zazu*: European café with tapas and savory pastries P. Brezza: Modern Italian cuisine Q. Carversteak*: Classic steakhouse with bar and lounge

Level 2 R. O bag: Italian handbags, accessories S. Dr. Refresh*: Wellness treatments T. Starbucks U. Black Clover: Clothing and accessories V. RW Store: Resort-branded apparel, sundries W. Sneaker Garden*: Collectible shoes, merchandise X. Pepper: Intimacy and lifestyle products