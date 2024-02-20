Fontainebleau executive takes new role at Station Casinos

The president of the new luxury Strip resort until late January, has taken a senior operations role with the locals casino operator Station Casinos.

Mark Tricano, president of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, addresses guests at a ribbon cutting event at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. The resort-casino, which has been in development since the late 2000s, finally opened on the north end of the Strip. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The former president of the newest resort on the Strip has left the company.

Mark Tricano, who led the Fontainebleau on the north Strip for about seven months, has taken a leadership role at locals casino operator Station Casinos as senior vice president of operations.

“Mark is a talented casino executive who not only knows our company well, but his extensive operations and analytics background will bring immense value to our organization,” Scott Kreeger, president of Station Casinos, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome him back to the family and look forward to his contributions.”

Tricano was president of the $3.7 billion Fontainebleau luxury resort during its run-up to opening in mid-December and the first six weeks of operation. But parent company Fontainebleau Development hired Maurice Wooden, a former Wynn executive, to be president in late January and Tricano was moved to an undisclosed role that reported to Wooden, according to resort officials.

“We are thrilled to have welcomed Maurice Wooden as the president of Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” the resort said in a statement Tuesday. “Wooden’s integration has already made a positive impact on the organization.”

A Fontainebleau representative said Tricano was integral to the opening and wished him luck in his new role.

This is not Tricano’s first stint with Station Casinos. He previously led Red Rock hotel-casino as the general manager between 2012 and 2015.

More recently, Tricano was a senior vice president for Hong Kong-based Galaxy Entertainment Corp., where he oversaw operations and labor strategy. His career also includes stops at Caesars Entertainment and JACK Entertainment.

