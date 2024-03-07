Fontainebleau now offers this unique incentive to its employees

Existing and future Fontainebleau employees — called members by the resort — will get access to child care, fertility, gym and wellness programs, according to a news release. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Employees at the newest resort on the Strip can get additional well-being and family support in new benefits announced Thursday.

Existing and future Fontainebleau employees — called members by the resort — will get access to child care, fertility, gym and wellness programs, according to a news release.

“Our members are our most valuable asset, and investing in their health and wellness is paramount to us. We believe that a happy and healthy workforce will enable our members to create the experiences that in turn will enliven and enrich our guests,” Kim Virtuoso, the resort’s senior vice president of people said in a Thursday news release. “Whether we are talking about child care support, family building resources, physical fitness programs, mental health resources or nutritional guidance and stress management techniques, these offerings are tailored to meet the diverse needs of our workforce, ensuring that they are able to maximize their talents and cultivate a vibrant and productive workplace.”

Fontainebleau is working with child care platform Tootris for a range of options, including full- and part-time care and services during non-standard work hours, in an exclusive deal, the release states. The roughly 6,500 workers will also receive up to $2,700 annually in financial assistance for child care expenses.

Employees there will also have access to Carrot Fertility, a family and fertility planning platform that connects users with specialists in pregnancy, in vitro fertilization, adoption, menopause and more.

Additionally, the benefits extension includes discounted rates to fitness classes through Gympass and other well-being oriented programming through LifeBalance, the resort said.

Some Strip competitors similarly offer benefits that address work-life balance, such as on-site child care at The Venetian. But the inclusion of fertility treatment is novel and not covered by health insurance, Amanda Belarmino, a hospitality professor at UNLV, said.

“As inflation and the cost of living continues to rise, it become increasingly hard for there to be a stay at home parent or to afford child care,” Belarmino said in an email. “Child care benefits are becoming increasingly popular, and indeed they are necessary to be more competitive on the Strip where other operators offer similar benefits. Other potential benefits (to be competitive) could include helping with adoption costs as those who struggle to start a family often find themselves at a financial disadvantage.”

