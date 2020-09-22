Fremont casino in trouble with regulator over botched investigation

The Nevada Gaming Control Board issued a four-count complaint against Boyd Gaming Corp.’s Fremont hotel-casino over a botched theft investigation.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board has filed a four-count complaint against Boyd Gaming Corp.’s Fremont over a botched investigation that resulted in a woman being detained for 90 minutes for something she didn’t do.

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday will consider disciplinary action against the downtown Las Vegas property over the incident that occurred just after midnight Nov. 24.

Unidentified security officers at the Fremont handcuffed and detained a woman who was gambling on slot machines at the property and was accused of stealing credits from another player who was on a nearby machine. Neither player was identified in the complaint.

What started as a patron dispute escalated into an accusation of theft. When Fremont security officers approached the woman, one officer grabbed her from behind, handcuffed her and led her off the floor to a holding room where she was interrogated.

Fremont managers later determined no theft had occurred.

A Boyd Gaming spokesman on Tuesday had no comment on the incident.

The Control Board, through the Attorney General’s Office, filed the complaint Sept. 16. The four counts of the complaint allege unsuitable operations and violations of Regulation 5, for damaging the state’s reputation.

